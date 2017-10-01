Oct. 1: Your lookahead horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Although Mars, planet of energy, and Pluto, planet of power, are strong on your birthday you won't have to fight for what you desire. Most people will guess quickly what your needs are and make it happen for you. The last thing they want is conflict.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You can be a bit of a control freak at times and that could cause problems over the next few days if you insist that everything is done to your specifications. On the work front especially you will accomplish more if you let fate guide your footsteps.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You may come across as a tough guy to some people but friends and family members have seen your big heart at work and won't be surprised by how gentle you are with someone who is feeling emotionally fragile. They'll love you all the more for it.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Someone will approach you with an idea that they need help with and, of course, you will be only too happy to assist them. However, you must resist the urge to take over completely because this is their baby and will only work if they are in charge

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Keep routine tasks to a minimum during the early part of the week and don't worry if you fall behind in your schedule. The most important thing by far is your health, so be kind to yourself and don't overdo it. Work can wait.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You can no longer be bothered to make an issue of something that you now realize will never be resolved. Your best course of action is to forget about it completely and refuse to discuss it with friends and enemies alike. It belongs in the past

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You may seem set in your ways to some people but you are quite capable of taking an alternative viewpoint if you think it is justified. There are many ways of looking at the world and you need to acknowledge that your way may not always be best.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Something is going to happen whether you like it or not and the sooner you accept that fact the better. With so much cosmic activity working in your favour now it really doesn't matter what occurs – you will walk away from it smelling of roses!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Keep an eye on your outgoings this week and don't take anything for granted when dealing with issues that might have an impact on your financial health. As far as possessions are concerned you have everything you need – so why buy more?

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may find it hard to get motivated this week but that's okay. If all you feel like doing is sitting back and watching the world pass by then that is exactly what you should do. It's your life and you have every right to live it as you please.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

What seems to be bothering you the most is the one thing that can hurt you the least, and once you accept that fact it will feel as if a great weight has been lifted from your shoulders. Forget about the past – today is the only date that matters.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If someone needs your assistance this week you will drop whatever it is you are doing and hurry to help them. You may meet some resistance from those who think your energy could be better used elsewhere but you won't let that stop you – nothing can stop you!

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

There have been times of late when it seemed as if everyone was against you but you are beginning to realize that most of that opposition came from inside your own head. What happens this week will remind you just how many good friends you have.

