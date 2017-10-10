Oct. 10: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A sun-Pluto link on your birthday suggests that domestic issues will eat up more of your time than you would like over the coming 12 months. Don't try to avoid getting involved. Use your Libra powers of conciliation to bring loved ones back together.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

Good fortune will come your way if you go out of your way to bring good things to other people. You may be highly individualistic by nature but you don't live in a vacuum. The cosmic rule is: What you give you get back in return.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

You have been taking what other people tell you about the world and its woes far too seriously. Try looking at life through rose-tinted spectacles over the next few days. Resolve to see good things only – and then only good things will occur.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

The more questions you ask of friends and work colleagues today the more evasive they will be. Should you be worried? Are they hiding things from you? Probably not. Most likely they don't know the answers and don't want to look dumb.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

The entry of Jupiter, planet of good fortune, into the most dynamic and creative area of your chart today is cause for celebration. Don't overdo it though. Other influences warn you could negate much of that good fortune if you behave rashly.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

By all means be sociable today but don't give away too many personal details about what you are up to, especially if the information could have a harmful effect on your domestic situation. Remember too that not everyone can be as cheerful as you.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

Can you believe everything you hear? Most likely not, so don't take decisions based on information you have no way of knowing is genuine or not. Hush your mental chatter today and listen to your inner voice – only it knows what's what.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

You have been worrying so much about money of late that you have overlooked good news that could have a beneficial effect on your affairs. Jupiter moves into the financial area of your chart today, so you may not be as poor as you think you are.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

Cosmic activity in the most sensitive area of your chart makes you fear the worst but as expansive Jupiter moves into your sign today it won't be long before you are back to your bright and breezy best. Life is good and about to get even better.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

Ignore the doom merchants who urge you to worry about the state of the world. Your world is fine, thank you very much, and there is no reason to suspect that will change. Okay, so maybe you're too optimistic, but rather that than add to the gloom.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

A problem won't go away if you ignore it and someone of your realistic frame of mind should be aware of that fact. It will remain right where it is until you decide to do something about it. Do something today and it won't be a problem much longer.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

By all means be positive about your chances on the work front but be aware too that certain individuals feel threatened by your go-getting attitude and will find ways to scupper your plans. Move forward as fast as you can but be on your guard, too.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

Jupiter's move into the sympathetic sign of Scorpio will boost your spirits. Wonderful things are already beginning to appear on the horizon, so raise your sights and look further than petty everyday problems. Above all have confidence in your own ability.

For your extended forecast, call 1-900-783-8333, or 1-877-976-1414 for credit-card access. Calls cost $1.49 per minute.