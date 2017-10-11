Oct. 11: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Mars and Saturn square up to each other on your birthday, which could lead to trouble if you let annoying people get under your skin. Your time is precious and you are under no obligation to consort with individuals you do not respect. Leave them behind.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

Your big idea might sound fabulous to you but what do other people think about it? More to the point, can you honestly say it is practical? Ask a friend you can trust for their opinion, and don't get angry if it's not what you want to hear.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

Between now and the end of the week you will rediscover both your courage and your confidence and everything will start coming together again. That applies particularly to partnerships and affairs of the heart. Spend more time with those you love.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

You may not be overly sensitive by nature, but you do have feelings and you do realize that not everyone can be as carefree as you. Go out of your way to help a friend in need over the next 24 hours. Put your big heart to good use.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

There will always be occasions when what you say and what others think you say turn out to be completely different things. The best way to lessen the chances of confusion is to spell out what you want in plain and simple language. But not bad language!

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

You have so many plans and ideas spinning around your brain at the moment but don't get carried away by them. The more things you try to do the more time and energy and money it will cost you, so be selective. Quality beats quantity every time.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

Whether you consider what happens today as "good" or "bad" will depend largely on your outlook on life. You will always be confronted by unexpected developments but they won't seem so daunting if you resolve not to take life too seriously.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

It's not like you to react to criticism, but certain comments have got to you and you WILL have your say about it. Before you do, cool down a bit and promise yourself that you won't go over the top. Don't lose that lovely Libra sense of balance.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

Put your worries and woes behind you and do whatever it takes to get some fun in your life. Now that Jupiter is moving through your sign – where it will remain for the next year or so – you will find no end of reasons to smile. Enjoy yourself!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

You have often dreamed of moving up in the world but how often have you done anything about it? The time has come to stop dreaming and start acting. People in positions of power will assist you IF you can show you are serious about getting on.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

The challenges you have been labouring under will continue for a while yet but don't despair. Today's Mars-Saturn link will strengthen your resolve and help you to carry the kind of loads that would break most people. You're tougher than the rest.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

Stick to the facts over the next 24 hours, no matter how tempted you may be to make something up to get a laugh or to get someone off your back. You have a reputation for honesty – don't lose it over something ridiculously trivial.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

Even if you are the kind of Pisces who prefers to shun the limelight you must get out and about more now. Jupiter in the most adventurous area of your chart promises your journeys will be both safe and satisfying. Travel long-distance if you can.

For your extended forecast, call 1-900-783-8333, or 1-877-976-1414 for credit-card access. Calls cost $1.49 per minute.