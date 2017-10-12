Oct. 12: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Something will kick-start your passion over the coming months and by this time next year it's quite possible you will be involved in issues that mean nothing to you now. A leadership role awaits you. Don't try to avoid it – it's your destiny.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

Story continues below advertisement

You may be tempted to go on a spree but you will regret it if you do. You can't solve your problems by throwing money at them – that will only make matters worse. It's time to be honest with yourself about why you need constant distraction.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

It's okay to focus on your work and career, but make sure you don't neglect other important areas, such as relationships, as a result. The planets indicate that someone you are close to emotionally will need your assistance over the next 24 hours.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

A work colleague will throw their weight around a bit today and your first instinct will no doubt be to throw something back at them. Don't. They are hoping you will react so they can make a big issue out of something trivial. Don't fall for it.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

You need to be careful today when dealing with people in positions of power. Do whatever it takes – without turning yourself into a doormat – to stay on their good side. They can only make life hard for you if you make it easy for them.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

A friend will tell you something today that in all probability you don't want to hear. Of course, it is up to you how you choose to react and the planets urge you to pretend that the information means nothing to you. It's not worth getting involved.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

Someone will try to take liberties today and you won't be happy about it. With Mars in your sign you could choose to hit back at them but do you want to start an all-out war? Probably not. Look out for your interests but don't overreact.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

A clash of egos is inevitable over the next 24 hours. Differences of opinion will seem more important than they actually are though, so play for time and pretend that you are not in the least bit bothered. Most likely the quarrel will soon fizzle out.

Story continues below advertisement

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

Be nice to those you live with today, even if it means admitting that you were wrong about something which, in fact, you got entirely right. The most important thing now is harmony on the home front. Almost any price is worth paying to keep the peace.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

You may not want to rock the boat or say things you know others will find upsetting but it would be wrong to lie about what you believe to be true. Your truthful nature demands that you say what you mean whatever the consequences.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

Perfection is an ideal that no one ever reaches and the sooner you accept that fact the happier you will be. So something you attempted did not work out well. So what? The important thing is that you tried – and, of course, you can always try again.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

Someone will appeal to your sense of duty today and you won't let them down. However, watch out you don't end up doing everything for them while they sit back and take it easy. Lighten their load by all means but don't take it all on yourself.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

It will pay you to be a little less trusting today, especially when dealing with people who occupy positions of power. According to the planets they could be using that power to lead you astray. You know how easily you can be influenced.

For your extended forecast, call 1-900-783-8333, or 1-877-976-1414 for credit-card access. Calls cost $1.49 per minute.