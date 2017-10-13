Oct. 13: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Saturn's influence on your birthday means that only serious issues will appeal to you. Small talk and other social trivia won't interest you in the slightest, so steer clear of people who like to gossip and seek out those who share your deeper interests.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

You seem to be of the opinion that you have to work twice as hard as everyone else but the cosmic picture says the exact opposite: The less you do today and over the weekend the more you will accomplish. Think quality, not quantity.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

There is something you wanted to do but consistently failed to get around to. Should you have another go at it now? No you should not. It's clear that your heart isn't really in it so junk it and move on to something that inspires you more.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

Friends and colleagues will be pessimistic for no good reason today and you must not let their negative attitude rub off on you. If you can't find ways to cheer them up then remove yourself from their presence for a while. Misery loves company.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

Make sure you know what you are talking about before you open your mouth and tell other people what they should be doing. If you say something that can be disproved it could have a negative effect on your reputation. If in doubt, say nothing at all.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

You may be a bit slow off the mark today, physically and mentally, but that's okay. You can't be the quickest Leo in the neighbourhood every day of the month, so plod along like an average Joe for a while. Come Monday you'll be roaring ahead again.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

You must, repeat must, have a clear idea of what it is you want from life and how you intend to get it. Today's link between Mercury, your ruler, and Saturn, will focus your thoughts so you don't keep thinking in circles or going off at a tangent.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

You may find it difficult to get going today but that's no bad thing. You have been so dynamic in recent weeks that you now desperately need a rest. Catch up on your sleep over the next 24 hours. Eat well too. You'll feel better for it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

No matter how persuasive someone's arguments may sound you know at some deep inner level that they are wrong, so check facts and figures for yourself and don't agree to anything that you are not 100 per cent sure of. You can't be too careful.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

You need to be realistic about your ambitions, especially if you are the kind of Sag who is always so ridiculously optimistic that you think every idea you have will make you rich and famous. One day you will be but, for now, stay in touch with reality.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

The only thing that can hold you back now is if you let negative thoughts get on top of you to such an extent that you feel unable to move in any direction. Whatever kind of art inspires you the most, give yourself a large dose of it today.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

Yes, it's quite possible that friends and family members have been keeping things from you but you can be sure it's for a very good reason. There are some things it may be better you don't know about, so stop looking for them.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

If you are having trouble getting your point across to other people then go back to basics and find ways to communicate that are so simple that even the dull and ignorant can understand. Words of four syllables and more are too long!

