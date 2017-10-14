Oct. 14: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Libra is a sign with a reputation for indecision but you are really no worse than anyone else. The challenges you face over the coming year will require a quick response and you will surprise a few people by how dynamic you can be.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

Venus, planet of harmony, moves into the relationship area of your chart today, so even if you are still annoyed with certain people you won't be angry for long. Life is too short to hold grudges – there's a world out there waiting to be loved.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

It's a fact of life that many of the people you meet along the way don't share your ideals and beliefs. And why should they? You need to come to terms with the fact that there are as many ways of looking at the world as there are individuals.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

According to the planets you have been a bit too defensive and a bit too reticent of late, but that will change as from today. Creatively and romantically you will come out of your shell and leave no one in any doubt that you are back to your best.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

If you have in any way neglected your nearest and dearest of late you can put that right this weekend by spending more quality time with them. Put whatever else you have to do on hold and make sure they know how much you care.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

If other people want to be miserable that's up to them but you have no intention of following their lead. Life is for loving and laughing and you will enjoy plenty of both over the next 48 hours. Happiness is very much a state of mind.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

The most important thing this weekend is that you are selective about who you choose to spend your time with. Some people are a lot of fun but they also waste your time on trivial matters and you simply cannot afford that. Time is money.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

Venus, your ruling planet, joins the sun in your sign this weekend, so all the good things in your nature are going to be on show. A new romantic liaison is a real possibility over the next few days, so keep your eyes, ears and heart wide open.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

You may prefer to ignore what is going on in the world but that won't be possible today. You know from experience that if you try to retreat from reality in one way it simply comes back at you in another. Get involved and put things right.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

The urge to sing and dance and have a good time is never far from the surface with Sag and cosmic activity in the friendship area of your chart will make this a weekend to remember. You may have a hangover to remember too come Monday morning!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

You will get more than one chance to move up in the world over the next few days, so don't just seize the first opportunity that comes along. Relax, take your time and let the universe show you all the goodies it has lined up for you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

If you are not on the move right now then get going. And if you are not making plans for the second half of the month then start making them now. Time and tide wait for no man, so get your act together. Doesn't the horizon look inviting?

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

Someone you have admired from afar for a very long time is sending you signals that they want to get to know you better. Have you noticed? If not you had better get switched on quick, because they won't hang around if you ignore them.

