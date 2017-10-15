Oct. 15: Your lookahead horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Words can be dangerous when used the wrong way and your birthday chart warns you will need to weigh every word you use in the balance over the coming 12 months. Your words must always take you into the future, never back into the past.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

A friend is doing everything in their power to get you to agree to join them in some sort of venture. No doubt you are tempted but the planets warn there could be hidden motives at work that you need to know about. Stay noncommittal, for now.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

Listen to your inner voice and do what it tells you, even if friends and family and work colleagues are screaming at you to do something different. The fact that they are making so much noise suggests they don't really have confidence in themselves.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

What looks like a serious problem at the moment will look completely different a week or so from now, so stay calm and don't make any sudden moves. This is one of those occasions when the less you do the more the universe will do for you.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

An issue you thought had been dealt with months ago will make an unwelcome reappearance over the next few days. The fact that it is still there means you were not as ruthless with yourself as you should have been. Get it right this time.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

No matter how exciting a work colleague makes a new project sound you must not take on any more duties or responsibilities. Quite likely they know it is going to be tough and want to shift some of the load on to you. Just say "No".

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

You are not the sort to give in to threats, but it might be wise to bend a little this week and give others what they keep demanding from you. If they want it that bad they must be in quite a state. You're allowed to feel sorry for them.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

Mercury in your sign links with Uranus, planet of changes, this week and what that suggests is you need to go back and take another look at a decision you made a few weeks ago. Chances are you made it in haste and got it wrong. So revise it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

Someone who knows how easy it is to play on your feelings will try to upset you this week but you must not let them get under your skin. As far as they are concerned it's just a game, so why should you treat it any differently?

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

Be honest with others about what it is you hope to achieve, both in your work and in your private life, even though you know they probably won't agree with you. They may in fact surprise you and back you to the hilt. Stranger things have happened.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

You seem to be out of favour with someone on the work front at the moment but don't let it worry you. According to the planets the problem is not with you but with them. Give them time and they will remember what an asset you are.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

It's not easy changing other people's perceptions but if anyone can do it you can. But you must be smart about it. Don't try to bully them into agreeing with you because that won't work. Give them the facts and let them make up their own minds.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

Someone you work or do business with needs your assistance and you know if you don't give it they could be in serious trouble. You are far too kind-hearted to allow that to happen, so help them out – with time and effort but not with money.

