Oct. 16: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A sun-Saturn link on your birthday will encourage you to focus on what is truly important in your life and ignore what is trivial and unnecessary. Get back to basics in every area and on every level – you have wasted too much time and energy already.

Monday, October 16

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

Suddenly you are more optimistic and outgoing than you have been in a long time. Why is that? Whatever the reason, one of the results will be that both people you know and total strangers will want to get close to you. It's your Aries animal magnetism!

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

Steer clear of making moral judgments about other people's behaviour today. You cannot see inside their heads, let alone their hearts, so you cannot possibly know what makes them act the way they do. Try not to make such a big issue of it.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

No matter how hard you try to explain yourself over the next 24 hours, the words won't come out the way you intended and others will think you are trying to hide something. Of course you are – you're a Gemini and have secrets aplenty.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

Stop worrying about your career situation and your finances and focus on what makes you happy. Most likely that is your home life and your family. Spend time with the people who mean most to you today and soon you'll be smiling again.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

At some stage today you will realize that a project you have been working on is a drag on your time and a waste of your money. There can be no half measures. Drop it immediately and completely and move on to something else.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

You don't have to make every important decision yourself. There are no end of people you can call on to handle the details, and some of them can share the leadership load as well. Why do it all when you don't have to?

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

Life is good and getting better by the minute. Over the next 24 hours a number of key projects you are involved with will come together and bring the kind of success and recognition you have always wanted. You thoroughly deserve it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

An employer or authority figure may be critical of your work today but don't let it get to you. Even if their criticism is correct – and it may well be misplaced – it will only take a minor adjustment on your part to set things right again.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

No matter how popular a Sagittarius you are now you will be even more popular by the end of this week. Being a bit of a risk-taker you will no doubt do something outrageous, and this time that something will get your name up in lights.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

You don't like change at the best of times and what happens today will most likely have you cursing events that are forcing you to alter course. What you need to remember is that while change may be inevitable, suffering is optional.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

A loved one will do something that baffles you today. What you need to understand and accept is that from their point of view it is perfectly logical and reasonable. Don't waste time trying to make them change their ways – it won't work.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

Let others do the hard work and take the risks today – you have done more than your share. Cosmic activity in one of the more sensitive areas of your chart urges you to take things easy and take time off if you need it – and you do.

