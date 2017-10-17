Oct. 17: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Financial matters of one sort or another need to be sorted out as a matter of urgency and cosmic activity in the money area of your chart will guide your thinking and help you make the right choices. Balance the books first, then start making a profit.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

Try not to be so distrustful today. If someone approaches you with a money-making idea don't just turn them away. Listen to what they have to say and draw conclusions based on facts, not fear. It could be they are on to a winner.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

Keep routine tasks to a minimum over the next 24 hours and don't worry if you fall behind a bit in your schedule. Something will happen over the next few days that makes all your current plans redundant. Why force yourself when it's not necessary?

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

You seem to be in an unusually forgiving mood at the moment – you cannot be bothered to get worked up about things that are of no real importance in the greater scheme of things. Come to think of it, that's just about everything!

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

Try opening yourself up to alternative viewpoints today, even the sort that usually make you froth at the mouth. There are many ways of looking at the world, some of which may be more accurate, and more interesting, than your own.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

What is going to happen will happen whether you like it or not, so get over your resistance. The true path to happiness is to go with the flow and adapt to events as and when they occur. Life is simpler, and more fun, when you stop fighting fate.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

Are you making the most of your talents? You may be happy with what you have accomplished so far in your life, but the planets indicate you should be doing more. Focus your mind on the future and set yourself goals on a much higher level.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

If you can't seem to get excited about what you are working on that's a sure sign you need to be doing something else. What one thing inspires you more than all the rest put together? Focus on that exclusively over the next few days.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

Mercury's move into your sign today should coincide with a significant release of fear and tension. Your worries won't just disappear but they will seem a lot less relevant. Slowly but surely you are replacing that frown on your face with a smile.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

You may at times seem insensitive to other people's problems but what happens over the next two or three days will remind those around you that your heart is in the right place. More importantly, your head is in the right place, too.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

At times you are tempted to believe that everyone is against you but deep down you know that isn't true. Stop feeling sorry for yourself and start doing the things that will turn your life around. You have far more friends than enemies.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

Stop trying to direct each and every thing that happens in your life and trust fate to guide you. Both in your private affairs and in your career you need to be less of a control freak and more trusting of the universe and its generosity.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

Mercury's move into the sympathetic sign of Scorpio will focus your mind on travel and social activities. If you feel the need to get away from your usual environment, for an hour, a day, a week or a month, this is the time to start making plans.

