Oct. 18: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Mercury-Jupiter union on your birthday suggests that financial matters will go well for you over the coming 12 months. Anything of a creative or artistic nature could be a huge money-spinner, so trust your instincts and follow your muse.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

If someone has been deceiving you then the evidence you need to prove it will be handed to you today. Under no circumstances let them wriggle their way out of it – make your displeasure known and end your association with them immediately.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

Someone you have feelings for is very much hoping you will be more expressive in your affection. The good news is you will find it easy to open up to them today. The even better news is they will love you for it all the more.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

Everything balances out in the end and you would do well to remind yourself of that fact over the next 24 hours. It may seem as if you are getting the worst of things now, and maybe you are, but better times are coming. Count on it.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

Keep searching for something meaningful you can do with your life because the planets indicate you are so close to discovering it. Your life does, of course, have meaning already, not least the love you share with many lucky people.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

Others will be rather demanding today and most likely you will have little choice but to do as they say. If you can do what is requested of you with a smile on your face, rather than a frown, it might actually turn out to be fun.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

Mercury, your ruler, is linked with Jupiter, planet of luck, in the friendship area of your chart today, so don't sit at home by yourself, get out into the world and interact with a wide range of people. You'll get along with just about everyone.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

You will have to make a few sacrifices today but that's okay. Tomorrow's new moon in your sign indicates that whatever it is you give up in the short-term will be replaced by something just as good, if not many times better, in the long-term.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

If you make a wish over the next 24 hours there is every possibility that it will come true. Today's Mercury-Jupiter union in your sign means that your mind has the power to create whatever it is that you desire. So get wishing.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

Your head may be filled with great ideas but for some strange reason you seem reluctant to bring them to the world's attention. Yes, it's possible they could be rejected but since when have you lacked the courage to take a chance? Go for it!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

The questions you should be asking yourself now are of the "Who am I?" and "What does it all mean?" variety. No sooner have you asked those questions than the answers will pop into your head, and they are answers that could transform your life.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

Keep your eyes and ears open today because cosmic activity in the area of your chart that governs your standing in the world will bring the kind of opportunities you have been dreaming of. If you take advantage of them your reputation will soar.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

Nothing will faze you today, either in your home life or in your career. As far as you are concerned the world is a wonderful place and anyone who cannot see that fact must be blind. If only you could think this way every day!

