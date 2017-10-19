Oct. 19: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Although there is a beneficial new moon on your birthday, Uranus, planet of revolution, is also strong in your chart, so upheavals of one sort or another are likely. Don't try to avoid them, embrace them instead. Learn to enjoy the uncertainty of change.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

Story continues below advertisement

Today could be difficult if you are the kind of Aries who likes to call the shots. A new moon in your opposite sign and a challenging link between the sun and Uranus will bring changes over which you have no control. Don't fight them, go with them.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

Chances are you have been working far too hard of late and what happens today will make it crystal clear that you need to be kinder to yourself. Others may expect you to give your all but you don't have to expect it of yourself.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

Creative activities of all kinds will go well over the next two or three days and you must not limit yourself to what has been done before or to what other people say is the "proper" thing to do. Be adventurous. Break a few taboos.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

Whether you love what happens today or whether you hate it will depend mainly on how you choose to approach it. Remember, just because the world won't bend itself to you does not mean you cannot bend to it in a way that is fun.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

You need to be on the move over the next 24 hours. Where you go and what you do is of secondary importance – what matters is that you get out and about and show your face. You possess the kind of star quality that demands to be seen.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

Anything to do with money should go well for you today. A new moon in the main financial area of your chart indicates that if you make any kind of effort – physical, mental or emotional – the rewards will be considerable.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

This is one of the very best days of the year for you and you must make good use of it. Whatever you turn your hand to will go remarkably well, so well in fact that you may wonder what the catch is. There's no catch – the universe loves you!

Story continues below advertisement

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

Too much self-confidence can be as bad as too little self-confidence, so strive to steer the middle course and ignore events that try to pull you to one extreme or the other. You're perfect just as you are Scorpio, today and every day.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

Don't let anything limit your horizons. The more you allow yourself to dream the more likely it is your dreams will come true, so think the unthinkable and ignore what others say is impossible – for you the word has no meaning at all.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

Cosmic activity in and around the career area of your chart means you are determined to make your mark, and if that means being ruthless with other people then so be it. You don't have time for amateurs, you demand professionalism from everyone.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

This is a lucky time for you and it will be luckier still if you get out into the world and make things happen rather than sit at home waiting for them to occur. If you have been thinking about a complete change of lifestyle, go for it now.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

You may not be at your happy-go-lucky best today but that's okay. A new moon in one of the more secretive areas of your chart means you need to spend some time alone with your thoughts, for the sake of your mental and emotional health.

For your extended forecast, call 1-900-783-8333, or 1-877-976-1414 for credit-card access. Calls cost $1.49 per minute.