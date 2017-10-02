Oct. 2: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Anyone who thinks that your goals and objectives are too vague to be reached will be surprised by how much you accomplish over the coming 12 months. Yes, you have your moments of indecision but Libra is a cardinal sign too and hugely ambitious.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

Story continues below advertisement

You have every right to voice your opinions, about anything at all, but if you are smart you will wrap your words in sugar coating. Not everyone takes criticism as well as you give it and there could be consequences if you come on too strong.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

You don't want to get your hands dirty, and why should you when there are plenty of people who are willing to roll up their sleeves and get stuck in. The world needs workers and it needs leaders too. You are most definitely one of the latter.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

You will need to act fast where an affair of the heart is concerned. You know what has to be done and you know if you do it now a relationship that has been giving you problems easily can be healed. So what are you waiting for?

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

By all means get emotional about certain issues if it makes you feel better but do not – repeat, not – get emotional about money and material possessions. Ultimately, money is only bits of coloured paper and you can't take it with you.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

Something you thought was a serious problem will turn out over the next 24 hours to have a simple solution and you will kick yourself mentally for having missed it for so long. Never mind – the planets indicate you will soon be smiling again.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

If you find that in trying to keep a project of some kind alive you are just throwing your money away then clearly it is time to cut your losses. You may not want to turn your back on such a costly investment but what choice do you have?

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

There has been far too much wishful thinking in your affairs of late and you need to get past it. Cosmic activity in and around your birth sign indicates great things are possible IF you let go of your dream world and embrace the real world instead.

Story continues below advertisement

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

Don't rush into anything that you are not at least 99-per-cent certain will be a success. Nothing in life is a sure thing, of course, but you can improve your chances by sticking with what you know you are good at. Play to your strengths.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

You may not want to rock the boat, but if you are in two minds about something you must speak up. You won't be happy with yourself if you stay silent and find out later that you were right to have doubts. Others won't be happy with you either.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

You may feel that you are in a bit of a rut but be careful what you do to get yourself out of it. By all means do something a bit unpredictable, but don't stray over the line into outrageous or you could find yourself in an even bigger hole.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

Cosmic activity in your fellow air sign of Libra means this is a really good time for you, with social and travel activities especially well starred. Reach out to people you have not been on good terms with and learn how to be friends again.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

A favour you did for a friend or a work colleague, maybe a long time ago, will be rewarded in some way over the next few days. You may not have asked or expected to be paid back, but the universe never forgets a good deed.

For your extended forecast, call 1-900-783-8333, or 1-877-976-1414 for credit-card access. Calls cost $1.49 per minute.