Oct. 20: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Trying to convince people that your way of looking at the world is best is a complete waste of time. The message of your birthday chart is that you need to accept that people are different and have different values and ideals. Different personalities too.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

It's wrong to keep such a tight hold on your emotions, because then others won't be able to tell that you care – and you do. Give yourself permission to loosen up a bit today and over the weekend. You have feelings like everyone else.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

Don't waste your strength, physical and mental, on issues of no consequence. Both at home and at work you already have burdens to carry that would be too much for most human beings. Why add to them when you don't have to?

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

With so many great cosmic influences working in your favour now you cannot possibly lose. Well, okay, you can but the only person who can defeat you is yourself. Keep telling yourself you are the best. It's not a convenient lie, it's the truth.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

You will need to assert your authority more today, both at home and at work. Others will listen to what you have to say but they will only act on your advice if you make it clear that the consequences won't be pleasant if they don't.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

Your day will start out hectic, then get faster and more chaotic still, but in a nice way. You thrive on this kind of pressure but watch out you don't get so caught up in the chase that you forget what your long-term goals are.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

You won't find it hard to make money today and over the weekend but can you hang on to it? Promise yourself now that you won't waste what you earn on shiny, sparkly things you don't really need. Save some cash for the proverbial rainy day.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

This is still a wonderful time for you and will remain a wonderful time right up until the sun leaves your sign on Monday, and with any luck well beyond that as well. Don't sit around waiting for the world to change – change it yourself.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

You seem a bit unsure of yourself at the moment but that's okay. The best way to get past your fears is to channel them into something constructive, something that takes your mind off your worries. Creative activities are especially well starred.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

You know how talented you are, but not everyone else does and that is something you need to rectify. The planets urge you to be more assertive and ambitious now and if you make the effort you will impress a lot of people. You may even impress yourself.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

You may not like changes but that's too bad because there will be plenty of them over the next few days. All you can do is go with the flow and let the tide of events take you in whatever direction the universe thinks is best. Learn to enjoy it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

Nothing must be allowed to hold you back and no-one must be allowed to dent your self-belief. Cosmic activity in the sympathetic sign of Libra means there are few things you cannot do if you put your mind to it. So get on with it.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

You may not entirely believe that what is happening in your life is for the best but you do know that changes are needed. Current events are very much the result of your own internal needs, so don't fight them, be smart and work with them.

