Oct. 21: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

No matter how many times you have tried and failed in the past you WILL succeed over the coming 12 months. The message of your birthday chart is that this is the year when you will make your mark. Just make sure it's for the right reasons.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

Tackle a relationship problem head-on. The subtle approach does not come naturally to those born under the sign of the ram and with Mars, your ruler, moving into the partnership area of your chart this weekend that fact will be much in evidence.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

You must not cut corners in any area of your life but especially in your work. If you do, your approach will backfire and you will find yourself doing even more work in the long-term. Stick to tried and trusted methods, it's the only way.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

This is one of the most productive times of the year for you and creative activities, in particular, are now under incredible stars. Put any emotional issues you may have out of your mind and focus on what truly inspires you.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

There is no need to make a drama out of a crisis. Some people seem to enjoy making petty problems appear more important than they really are but you cannot be bothered with that kind of self-indulgence. Don't waste your time on silly games.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

As Mars moves into the communications area of your chart this weekend others will notice that you become more verbally aggressive, but you may not see it yourself. Watch what you say and who you say it to Leo. Be nice – it costs nothing.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

You may think you can get away with anything, and to a certain extent you can, but don't go looking for trouble. You have been under divine protection of late but your over-confident attitude could still cause you to make some serious mistakes.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

The sun leaves your sign on Monday but Mars, planet of energy and ambition, moves into your sign tomorrow, so if others are expecting you to slow down or be less demanding they are going to be disappointed. You know what you want, so take it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

You have a tendency at the moment to see problems where none exist and you need to get over it. Mars in the most sensitive area of your chart as from tomorrow will make the situation worse if you let it – so don't let it. Always be positive.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

You may have the power to force people you live and work with to do your bidding but don't be tempted to use it. If you do you could attract into your orbit people who have the power to do the same thing to you. You've been warned.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

Yes you do have what it takes to reach the top and anyone who does not believe that is going to get a shock over the next few days. For too long you have watched from the sidelines while others took the rewards and applause. Now it's your turn.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

According to the planets there is a small but worrying possibility that someone you do business with could try to cheat you, so be on your guard. Remember too that just because something looks valuable on the outside does not mean it's made of gold.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

People will do what they want to do regardless of what your opinion about it may be and the sooner you recognize and accept that fact the better. If you need a motto to get you through the weekend, try this one: live and let live.

