Oct. 22: Your lookahead horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Mars moves into your sign on your birthday this year, which means you will be full of energy and eager to show the world what you can do. Focus on your No. 1 talent and take it to the limit. It's about time you started to live your dream.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

You may be a bit withdrawn over the next few days as you go over in your mind all the things that have occurred in recent weeks. That's good. You need to get your head together and decide what matters in your life and what does not.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

Some of the comments that come your way today and tomorrow could be rather unflattering. Will you care? Probably not. You are one of those people who go your own way and do your own thing. If others don't like it that's too bad.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

Resist the urge to take on even more responsibilities. As the sun moves into the wellbeing area of your chart tomorrow you should be looking for ways to do less, not more. Learn to trust people so you can delegate the boring stuff to them.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

You can and you must hold out for what you are worth. If you give in too easily and accept what is being offered others will get the impression that you are an easy touch. Once you have a reputation like that it can be very hard to shift.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

What appears to be a setback today should, over time, develop in your favour. Because life generally comes so easy to you the planets are looking for ways to push you beyond your everyday limits. You need to be reminded of what you can do.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

You can get through twice as much work as usual over the next 24 hours but it is of major importance that you stay focused on your primary objective. If you allow yourself to be distracted you will inevitably waste time and energy on trivial things.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

Focus on what you enjoy and don't worry about the cost. If you do end up having to pay more than you can afford you will find ways to make up for it. Mars in the money area of your chart is sure to give your finances a boost.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

The sun enters your birth sign tomorrow and almost immediately you will want to start something new, something you can use to prove yourself. That, though, would be a mistake. You don't have to prove yourself to anyone, least of all your critics.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

Keep things simple and don't worry that in some ways you may be falling behind. The sun's move into the most sensitive area of your chart tomorrow could easily distort your view of reality. The fact is your life has never been more amazing.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

Friendships and group activates will be under excellent stars over the next few days and even if you are the kind of Capricorn who prefers your own company you really should make an effort to mingle. Social activities will bring huge opportunities.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

Set your sights high and don't let others tell you that you should be doing something less challenging. The sun's imminent move into the career area of your chart will boost your confidence. If you believe in yourself there is nothing you cannot do.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

One of the best times of the year is about to begin, so stop worrying that you have not achieved anything of note and start making plans – big plans – for between now and the end of the year. Any day can be a new beginning. Make that day today.

