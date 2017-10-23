Oct. 23: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Your potential is almost unlimited but to make the most of it you will need to leave some of your old ways behind. There is also far too much junk in your life, so make that your first task – it's time for a serious possessions purge!

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

Someone in a position of authority will give you a hard time for no good reason today. Your first reaction, of course, will be to give them a hard time in return but is that really the best course of action? Stay cool and let it blow over.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

Everyone but you is convinced that a certain course of action is best. Do you go along with majority opinion for the sake of a peaceful life, or do you kick up a fuss and refuse to play ball? You really don't need more tension in your life.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

Start the week off by doing something you enjoy – and if it's something a bit outrageous that your more stuck-up acquaintances think is wrong then so much the better. Rock the boat as hard as you can and see who falls out.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

The difference between success and failure this coming week will depend on how quickly you react to events. Be fast, be first and above all have faith in your own abilities. There is nothing you cannot do if you have the confidence to try.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

There have been times of late when it seemed as if you were no longer master of your fate but was it really that bad? Probably not. The planets urge you to stop worrying what other people are doing and do only what appeals to you.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

You will learn something to your advantage this week, something that your rivals and competitors would rather you did not know about. If you put this information to good use you could soon be overtaking them in the promotion stakes.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

You are determined to get your share of the good things in life and so you shall. As the sun moves into the money area of your chart today it won't be long before you get the chance to boost your wealth. Try saving some of it this time!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

The sun in your sign as from today will help you start something new but that something is more likely to be a success if you put some serious thought into it first. Success will come easily to you but it won't just happen as if by magic.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

You may need to make an effort to explain yourself to other people today, not least because they won't be as clear-headed as you. Be assertive by all means but make allowances for those whose minds don't move as speedily as your own.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

If someone needs assistance today make it your job to approach them and ask what you can do for them. And if they say they can manage quite comfortably on their own don't believe them – the planets indicate they are secretly desperate for help.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

Cosmic activity in and around the career area of your chart means you may have to fight a few battles this week but they will be worth it. You need to let others know that you are not going to be an easy touch, not now, not ever.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

With both the sun and Jupiter now moving through one of the best areas of your chart, you will be a lot more adventurous than usual. Don't be scared to look further afield for your pleasures – long-distance travel will be a lot of fun.

