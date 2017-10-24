Oct. 24: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

What you accomplish over the coming 12 months will in large part depend on what you expect of yourself. You know what you can do but you need to go beyond that now and discover that what you thought you cannot do, you really can.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

According to the planets this is not a good day to exert yourself, so find something less physically challenging to do, like reading a book or indulging a hobby. All creative activity is good activity, whether or not it makes you sweat.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

No matter how determined you may be to finish a project of some kind what happens today will force a short-term change of direction. Make the best of the situation – you can easily come back to your original plan later in the week.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

You will learn a dirty secret about someone you thought was squeaky clean. It may be fun to know but you are advised to keep the information to yourself. You would not want your secrets made public, so keep your mouth closed.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

If you are going to make the most of the many excellent influences in your chart you need to get over your fears and start taking a few chances. Also, don't wait for the world to beat a path to your door – seize the initiative now.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

Do something different today, something that challenges your mind to such an extent that you forget about your worries. If you can't think what that something should be let friends and family members guide you. They know how to make you smile.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

A friend needs your assistance and, being the kind-hearted Virgo you are, you won't hesitate to ride to their rescue. But you must also make sure they know that you won't bail them out every time. In future they must help themselves.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

With Mars, planet of ego and energy, moving through your sign you are both sharp of tongue and quick of action, and that's good. But don't think you have to win every argument or be No. 1 all the time. Let others come first occasionally.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

Why are you tormenting yourself with needless anxieties? With the sun moving through your birth sign there is every reason to believe that only good things will happen from now on – but a negative outlook could still darken your horizons.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

If you have to criticize someone today do so in a way that does not have a negative effect on their fragile self-confidence. Sometimes you are a bit blunt in your opinions and while you mean no harm by it your thoughtless words can hurt.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

You will come up with the answer to a puzzle that has been annoying you for ages. You will kick yourself when you realize how simple it was but even Capricorns get brain freeze once in a while. It never lasts for long though.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

If a friend or colleague hands you something you have long desired you will, of course, worry that there might be a catch. Rest assured there is no evil motive to their benevolence – they really do want you to enjoy what they have to offer.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

Someone whose opinions you trust will give you some great advice today but you may be reluctant to take it because it would mean admitting that your own reading of the situation was completely wrong. But what of it? No one is perfect, not even Pisces.

