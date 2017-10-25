Oct. 25: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Do you have what it takes to make the kind of changes you know need to be made if you are to exist on that higher level you have always aspired to? What occurs over the next 12 months will test you to your limits. Be a winner.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

You will clash with someone today who is about as different from you as it is possible to get. Don't bother trying to understand them because it won't work. Just accept that you are destined to take different paths – and start walking fast!

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

You are who you are for a reason and no one has any right to demand that you be someone different. You may not know why you are good at some things and bad at others but that's just the way it is. Always play to your strengths.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

In one way you will go too far today and in another way you won't go far enough. The important thing is that you don't let fear of making a fool of yourself hold you back. Life is a game and games are there to be won.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

Someone you live, work or do business with will try to stop you doing something you enjoy today. Under no circumstances should you give in to bullying or blackmail. If you do it guarantees they will use the same tactics again and again.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

You should find it a lot easier to get through to loved ones today. Suddenly you are on the same wavelength again. You will also find it easier to reach a decision on a career issue that has been causing you sleepless nights. You'll sleep easier soon.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

You will find your voice today and say things that other people may not want to hear. That's good. You have been keeping your thoughts to yourself for too long and must let the world know you have not dropped off the radar after all.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

You need to break free of some sort of restriction and now is the right time to do it. The planets indicate that if you give yourself a push over the next 24 hours you will be amazed how far it takes you. Maybe all the way.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

You are much more confident now the sun is moving through your sign. With mind planet Mercury moving in your favour too you also have a much clearer idea of where you are going and what you should be doing with your life. So do it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

The planets warn you may have become a bit too worked up about issues that in the greater scheme of things don't really matter that much. Get your head out of the clouds and your feet back on the ground. It will come right in the end.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

Try not to let negative thoughts get a hold on your mind today or you may start reading all sorts of silly things into what are really quite ordinary events. The universe loves and appreciates you – so try loving and appreciating yourself a bit more.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

Upheavals of one kind or another are likely over the next few days and there will be times when you wish your life was more straightforward. The good news is that this chaotic phase will be followed by one of huge success. Chaos can be creative.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

You need to break out of the limitations you have imposed on yourself and realize that your true potential is infinite. Cosmic activity in the sympathetic sign of Scorpio urges you to be more ruthless with others, but even more so with yourself.

For your extended forecast, call 1-900-783-8333, or 1-877-976-1414 for credit-card access. Calls cost $1.49 per minute.