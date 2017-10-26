Oct. 26: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

This will be a hugely positive and progressive year for you. Whatever it is you desire most in life will come your way as if by magic. The sheer power of your thoughts and feelings will attract good things and good people into your personal orbit.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

Lady Luck is very much on your side at the moment but there is a danger that you might push her away with your negative thinking. Banish all thoughts of failure from your mind and act as if you cannot possibly lose – and you won't.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

It's not like you to get emotional but cosmic activity in your opposite sign of Scorpio will bring deep-seated passions to the fore. That's good. It's about time you told certain people what you feel for them and how much you love them.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

You won't be in the mood to try too hard today but that's okay. People you live and work with will be happy to do things for you, so long as you remember to ask. They can't read your mind (and you wouldn't want them to!).

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

There is no point trying to hide the way you feel. The union of the sun and Jupiter in sympathetic Scorpio will bring your emotions to the surface and you won't be able to deny them. Why would you want to when they are so positive?

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

No matter how many times you have fallen out with certain people you can heal the rifts between you. According to the planets they are as eager as you to get back on good terms again, so make the first move and take it from there.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

You are at one with the world at the moment and that's great. Everywhere you go over the next 24 hours there will be laughter and happy faces. Live in and for the moment and don't give a thought to tomorrow, for now.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

If this isn't one of the best days of the year for you it can only be because you are not trying hard enough. Money matters, in particular, are under excellent stars at the moment, so think rich and it won't be long before you are rich.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

The sun in your sign joins forces with Jupiter, planet of good fortune, today and you will feel the benefits on every level. Physically, mentally and emotionally you will be at the top of your game. Let's hope you have a head for heights!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

If your head tells you one thing today but your heart tells you something different it is your heart you must listen to. Not everything in life can be explained in rational terms, so pay attention to what your inner voice is trying to tell you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

On some deep inner level you know that what you are doing is right, so don't listen to those who keep saying you are wrong. Trust your instincts and, more importantly, follow them to the letter. Ultimately it's not about belief but about action.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

A sun-Jupiter link in the career area of your chart suggests that employers and other powerful people are on your side at the moment, so make it pay. Show them what you can do and that you can do it so much better than your rivals.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

Sometimes wishes really do come true and with so much wonderful cosmic activity in and around your fellow water sign of Scorpio there is every chance that what you ask for in your prayers will soon be yours in the real world. So ask away!

