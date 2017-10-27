Oct. 27: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Make it your aim over the coming 12 months to widen your horizons. If you can actually take a trip away from your everyday environment that would be great, but even if you can't you must learn more about the world. Knowledge is power.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

Story continues below advertisement

For some strange, and welcome, reason you now seem less inclined to worry about things over which you have no control. Which does not mean you have given up on them but you don't allow them to get to you personally. That's a bonus.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

Some people are clearly trying to avoid you. Why? What did you say? What did you do? Most likely you have no idea but that just shows how disconnected from their feelings you have become. Find out why they are unhappy, then resolve the issue.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

You have a lot of work to get through before the weekend, so you had better get busy! But don't cut corners or take unnecessary risks. It's better by far to leave some things incomplete than do a less than perfect job. Think of your reputation.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

What is meant to happen in your life is happening in just the right way and at just the right time, so don't get upset if some of your plans go wrong – that is the universe's way of telling you to let go of your need for control.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

You need to rise above petty disputes and let friends and loved ones know that you don't hold any grudges for what recently went wrong. Even if you are convinced that you were no way at fault don't try to place all the blame on them.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

If the planets are to be believed you can get away with just about anything at the moment, not least because your ability to charm other people has never been better. That is not, however, an excuse to bend the rules as you see fit!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

You will find it difficult to keep your money in your pocket today – there are so many beautiful things you want to possess. But can you afford to go on a spree? And even if you can, will you regret it later? Give it some thought.

Story continues below advertisement

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

The positive effects of yesterday's sun-Jupiter link are still with you, so whatever challenges come your way today they won't faze you in the slightest. But you must not allow yourself to get over-confident. You're good but you're not invincible.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

If you are keeping a secret of some kind there is every chance it will become public knowledge over the next 24 hours. That may not be what you wanted to hear but it's good to be forewarned – it gives you time to plan damage limitation.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

Your powers of persuasion are at a peak now but you must use them wisely. Just because you can easily get others to see things your way does not mean that's the right thing to do. It may be good for you but is it good for them?

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

You must come to terms with the fact that your current schedule is too demanding. The planets warn you are trying to do too many things in too short a space of time. You can reach the heights you aspire to, but take it a step at a time.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

This is an amazing time of year for you and it will get even better over the next few days. You believe that all things are possible and the strength of that belief will make it a fact. Don't try to do everything though, just the things that matter.

For your extended forecast, call 1-900-783-8333, or 1-877-976-1414 for credit-card access. Calls cost $1.49 per minute.