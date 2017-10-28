Oct. 28: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You will have to make some far-reaching decisions over the coming year, decisions that will affect not only your life but the lives of those who in some way depend on you. Be crystal clear in your thinking – and dynamic yet forgiving in action.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

A friend is clearly about to make a serious mistake but is too proud to heed your warnings. There will, inevitably, be tears before bedtime but don't make a big issue of it. Be ready when they fall to help them get back on their feet again.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

Are the targets you are aiming for ones you have set for yourself or ones that have been set for you by other people? If, as the planets indicate, it's the latter then it's time to break free and regain control of your life. Not later – right now!

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

There is no point comparing yourself to other people when it comes to professional or creative achievement. Jealousy is never attractive and today it could be dangerous if you allow a sense of inferiority to creep in. Be who you are and be happy with that.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

You will have to make a tough decision this weekend but it probably won't be as difficult as you imagine. If you need advice don't be afraid to ask a friend or relative who has more experience than you – they'll point you in the right direction.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

Don't be too hard on yourself if the gap between your dreams and reality is wider than you would like it to be. There is still time to get your act together and if you join with people who share your vision this weekend the gap will narrow quickly.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

You may not be able to change the past but you can certainly change the future, simply by doing more and doing better in the present. Don't let the cynics tell you that your chance has gone – take up the challenge and prove them wrong.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

A friend is in need of a large dose of reality and you are the one who must give it to them. Don't worry that you might hurt their feelings, worry only that if you don't help them change course they could be heading for a fall.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

If you want to get the most out of life you have to start taking a few more risks. Jupiter in your sign endows you with the kind of upbeat attitude that does not fear getting things wrong – and makes it more likely you will get things right.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

Stop hoping that others will approve of what you are doing, it's a complete waste of time. You don't need their blessing, nor their support. The only thing you need is the courage to act on what you believe to be in your best interests.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

You seem to be getting emotional over little things lately, which is not like you at all. Whatever is going wrong in your life – and most likely it is trivial in the extreme – the world will keep on turning and you will soon be smiling again.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

It may seem as if other people are making life difficult for you but is that true or is it more the case that you are making life difficult for yourself by allowing their actions to get under your skin? Ignore them. Listen only to your own inner voice.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

You may find it hard to decide how best to use your time and energy this weekend. Partnership matters in general and affairs of the heart in particular should be your main concern. Use the next 48 hours to get closer to people who matter.

