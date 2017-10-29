Oct. 29: Your lookahead horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Your birth sign has a tendency to go extremes and that is something you need to watch out for over the coming 12 months. Both in your personal life and in your career make it a point of principle, and pride, to always steer a middle course.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

Story continues below advertisement

The energy it takes to make yourself laugh is the same as it takes to make yourself cry, so stop looking at the depressing side of what's going on in your life and start looking at the amusing side. Life may be a serious business but it can still be fun.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

Honesty is the best policy as far as relationship matters are concerned. Don't think that by pulling your punches you will make things easier for loved ones. On the contrary, it will make it harder for them to face up to reality. Tell the truth.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

You believe that you are special, that you are in some way superior to most other people, and now is your chance to prove it. The choice before you is to be a star or to be a nobody – which is really no choice at all.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

This is not only one of the best times of the year for you but potentially one of the best times of your life. With the sun and Jupiter moving through the most dynamic area of your chart you CAN change things for the better. So do it!

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

It may seem to others that you are so fixed in your opinions that you are incapable of change but that isn't true. You have, in fact, been undergoing a transformation in thinking and feeling, one that will become more pronounced over the coming week.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

Your head is full of big ideas and at least one of those ideas has the potential to move from big to huge. It also has the potential to upset some very important people, but you must not let that stop you. New ideas are always disruptive.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

The best way to learn is from other people's mistakes and there will be no end of opportunities to do that over the next few days. Find out what they have been doing wrong and make a point of doing it another way – the right way.

Story continues below advertisement

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

You may think you are giving your all at the moment but is that true? Like most people you have settled into a routine which seems to place limits on what you can do, but those limits are not fixed. Raise your sights and raise your game.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

If you are beginning to feel the physical and emotional effects of recent exertions then you must slow down. No one expects you to work so hard that you risk some kind of breakdown, so don't expect it of yourself. Have some fun for a change.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

Sometimes you get so attached to the past that you find it hard to move on but that won't be a problem now. On the contrary, you will be so determined to transform your existence that you may leave too much behind! Find a sensible middle way.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

What would you be doing now if time and money were no object? Answer that question, then start working towards making it happen. It's not really about time and money, it's about commitment, so commit yourself to excellence each and every day.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

You have put up with someone's controlling behaviour long enough – now you must be ruthless and cut them out of your life altogether. That may sound overly drastic but deep down you know it's the only way. You can't be just half free.

For your extended forecast, call 1-900-783-8333, or 1-877-976-1414 for credit-card access. Calls cost $1.49 per minute.