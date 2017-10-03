Oct. 3: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The message of your birthday chart is that you need to change direction. What is it that inspires you on an inner level but which rarely shows itself in the world at large? Make that the centre of your existence and don't feel in the least bit guilty about it.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

A friend or family member will confide in you today and you must keep what they tell you a secret. It may seem like no big deal to you, but from their point of view it is a matter of life-and-death importance, so don't betray their trust.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

You have been focusing too much on your work and must now balance things out by spending more quality time with those you love. You won't be able to forget about work completely, of course, but you can keep it to a reasonable minimum.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

You are back to your best and raring to go. Cosmic activity in your fellow air sign of Libra will inspire you creatively, romantically and in various other ways as well, so aim high and strive to be the best at what you do, today and every day.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

Make an effort to say something nice to a friend today, especially if you have not been on the best of terms in recent weeks. Beyond the trivial things that sometimes divide you there are many more important things that keep you together.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

Some people clearly take great delight in disagreeing with what you say and do but you must not let it get to you. Close your ears to their complaints (you've heard them all before) and keep doing what you are doing, only more so.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

You will be in a generous mood today, especially with people who mean something to you emotionally. Which is nice, but avoid the temptation to splash out on costly gifts or you may soon run out of cash. They don't want shiny new things, they want you.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

More than anything right now you need excitement and chances are you won't be too choosy about how you get it. Today's Venus-Pluto link will encourage you to be adventurous, but try to remember that not everyone shares your tastes and fantasies!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

You may be right to wonder if a friend is as loyal as they claim they are but don't make an issue of it. Keep your doubts to yourself today, but be on your guard as well, just in case. It could be that your mind is playing tricks on you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

Someone you don't usually get along with will go out of their way to be nice to you today. Should you be suspicious? Maybe, but give them the benefit of the doubt and be nice back at them. It could be their feelings are genuine.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

Anything and everything could happen over the next 24 hours, so keep your schedule light and keep your options open because almost certainly you will have to change direction at a moment's notice. Yes Capricorn, you do have it in you to be flexible.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

It's not like you to get caught up with a new fad or fashion but something will grab your attention today and refuse to release you until you have given it a serious go. No, it doesn't have to mean anything, it just has to be fun.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

You know when you are on to a good thing and today's link between Venus, planet of love, and Pluto, planet of passion, will remind you how lucky you are to have people in your life who truly care. If they're happy you will be happy as well.

