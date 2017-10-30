Oct. 30: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Do something completely and utterly different over the coming 12 months, something that makes the world sit up and take notice. Keep routine matters to a minimum and follow your muse wherever it might lead you – most likely to glory and greatness!

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

If you are in the mood to take risks you should do so as early in the week as possible. The closer you get to Saturday's full moon the more likely it is they will backfire and maybe cost you some serious money. Why take risks at all?

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

You may be cautious by nature but every now and again you like to do something shocking and what you do today will make even those who know you well wonder if you have finally gone mad. On the contrary, you have finally come to your senses.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

There are so many good causes out there crying out for someone with your skills, especially your talent for communication, so get involved and find ways to help make the world a better place. You CAN make a difference Gemini IF you start today.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

As a cardinal sign you act quickly in a crisis and the speed of your response will amaze everyone today. If a friend or loved one is in trouble you will go out of your way to help them, then take care of the source of the problem too.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

So many things are changing in your world and you will have to adapt quickly if you want to stay on top of the situation. It may be a pain now but one day you will look back and thank your lucky stars you were forced to make changes.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

You may want to keep certain individuals in the dark as to what you are doing but the planets warn you won't succeed, so your next best option is to put a positive gloss on your actions. Make sure they know what's in it for them.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

Mars in your sign does at times make it hard to stay in control of your emotions but with Venus, planet of harmony, very much on your side too at the moment you should be able to catch yourself before you say or do anything too provocative!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

Something will shock you to the core today but later on, when you have regained your composure, you will realize you should have seen it coming. Next time, try not to be so trusting of people who appear to know what they are talking about.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

The simple approach will solve even the most difficult of problems today. Just identify what needs to be done, then get on and do it. That might sound a bit too easy, but why makes things hard for yourself when you don't have to?

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

By all means indulge in a bit of wishful thinking today. It's not wrong to fantasize about how you would like your life to develop – on the contrary, if your thoughts and feelings are strong enough you might just make it happen. Passion makes all things possible.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

Your domestic situation might get a bit stormy over the next few days, but now that you know that, you can guard against letting your emotions get the better of you. Don't control your feelings too much though – sometimes it's good to let it all out.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

You CAN find ways to make your big idea work, so don't give up on it just because those you were expecting to be supportive seem to think you are expecting too much of yourself. Trust your instincts to guide you and give it all you've got.

