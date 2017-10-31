Oct. 31: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You have made some major gains in recent months and your No. 1 aim over the coming year should be to consolidate them and build on them. Both in your personal life and in your career you can, you must and you will create something that lasts.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

Try not to attach too much importance to something that means very little in the greater scheme of things. That applies to all areas of your life but especially to matters related to your wealth. Rest assured you won't lose out, financially or otherwise.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

If a partnership of some kind does not seem to be working out the way you hoped it would you must make it your business to find out why. Most likely it is because of a silly misunderstanding that could have been avoided – and can still be remedied.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

Communicating your wishes to other people may be a bit harder than usual today but that does not mean you should not try. You'll do okay if you remember that words are supposed to reveal what you mean, not hide or disguise it.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

You may be having second thoughts about an agreement you made but you cannot go back on it now, not if you value your reputation. If there is something about it you do not like then discuss the matter with your partners. They may agree with you.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

If you make a mistake of some kind you must not try to cover it up. No one expects you to be perfect, so there is no reason to expect it of yourself. Admit that you made an error of judgment and look for ways to put it right.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

What you hear from a colleague today may sound reasonable but the planets warn you should not take what they tell you at face value. Everyone is entitled to their opinion, of course, but the value of an opinion depends on the facts on which it is based.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

You may be tempted to gloss over information that does not fit the way you want to look at the world but that would be a mistake. The truth is what the truth is and not what you choose to make it. Time to wake up to reality.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

You like to believe that no task is beyond you but what happens today will force you to confront the fact that some things are too much for even a Scorpio to put right. It's not a sign of failure, it's a sign that you are tuned in to reality.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

You need to make a choice and you know that if you don't make it now you will have to make it later when, most likely, circumstances will be even tougher. Be brave and make what you know, in your heart of hearts, is the right decision.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

Try not to be too trusting for your own good today, especially when dealing with people whose motives you cannot be sure about. Yes, it's good to believe the best of people but that does not mean you have to believe everything you hear.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

The most important thing now is that you speak and act with authority. If your tone of voice is confident and your behaviour is decisive you will inspire those around you to believe that you know what you are doing – and you do, don't you?

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

Don't take minor disputes too seriously today. Some of the people you have to deal with are feeling a bit harassed and may try to take out their frustrations on you. That's unfortunate but don't risk making matters worse by overreacting.

