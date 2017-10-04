Oct. 4: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You're not interested in the mundane questions that most people waste so much time and energy debating. The only questions that inspire you are the ones that can change the world. What is your vision, your global idea? Pursue that and that only this year.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

Someone will make you an interesting offer, one that could do wonders for your status, but you need to be aware that it will bring a lot more responsibility. Can you handle it? More to the point, do you want to handle it? Answer that question first.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

Mars in the most dynamic area of your chart means you want to take risks, both at work and in affairs of the heart. Don't waste time weighing up the pros and cons, just follow your instincts and worry about the consequences later. You'll have loads of fun.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

Upheavals on the home front are likely today but that's good because you need to get to grips with a situation that has dragged on too long. Decide what it is you are willing to live with, then let others know where you have drawn the line.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

Even if you are the type of Cancer who does not like to draw attention to yourself you need to get out and about a bit more. The people you meet over the next 24 hours could be the keys to making that breakthrough you desire so much.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

Cosmic activity in the area of your chart that governs what you own and what you earn will encourage you to look at your money situation and make whatever changes you think are necessary. Financial security is a must, so get your act together.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

Mars, planet of ego and energy, is active in your sign to such an extent that you can't help but be busy – so busy in fact that most people you know will have a hard time keeping up with you. It's time to blaze a new trail.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

Why are you on the defensive Libra? Why do you seem to believe that whatever choices you make some power beyond your understanding will spoil them? The only power that matters is the power of your own mind. Be positive, today and every day.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

Start something new and exciting over the next few days. And make it something you can share with other people, something that ties them in closer with your aims and ambitions. You'll be much more productive working together than on your own.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

The world is full of opportunities – so why are you not taking advantage of them? It can't be through lack of self-belief – you have plenty of that – so it's most likely laziness. You must get serious about your future Sag. That means now, not later.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

If you need assistance you must ask for it. No matter how outrageous your requests may be others will come running to help you, just as you came running to help them so many times in the past. Looks like you're flavour of the month at the moment.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

Your fears have got the better of you and now you are too scared to move one way or the other. The only way you are going to get out of this rut is by choosing a course of action – any course of action – and going for it 100 per cent.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

It's not like you to be overly aggressive, but there is something about you at the moment that makes others pause before they say anything that might upset you. That's good. Let everyone know that you won't be intimidated, not now, not ever.

