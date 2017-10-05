Oct. 5: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A full moon on your birthday means you need to be more open about your feelings, especially in one-to-one relationships. You don't have to bare your soul for the world to see, but you do have to learn not to be quite so defensive – it's counterproductive.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

You will find it hard to control your feelings today, but hard is not the same as impossible and if you make an effort you will be able to stay calm and get past whatever little dramas come your way. And, yes, they are only little.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

You will have to do something over the next 24 hours that you would not choose to do if the decision was left to you alone. On this occasion though you will be taking orders rather than giving them, so do what is expected of you.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

Today's full moon will put more pressure on a friendship that has been going through a difficult phase. The important thing is that you are honest with each other. The less you try to hide the more likely it is you can patch things up.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

Try not to come on too strong today, especially on the work front where colleagues and employers won't take kindly to being told what to do. It doesn't have to be us versus them – you are after all supposed to be on the same side.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

You may be in a positive frame of mind at the moment, but good thoughts alone are not enough. Start planning what you intend to do with your time and energy between now and the end of the year. Make it something big – in fact, make it huge.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

You may be a private person by nature, but the planets warn that someone in your social circle is on the verge of uncovering your big secret. Hopefully nothing too bad will be revealed, but whatever it is there is no need to apologize. You're only human.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

The easy way out of a relationship problem would be to give up on it altogether but that would be a mistake. Not only would it signal to others that you are a quitter, but a few days from now you will find a solution, so stick with it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

Don't give up on methods and routines you are used to just because some people say they are old-fashioned. Maybe they are, but they work for you and that's what counts. Besides, since when have you been the sort to bow to popular opinion?

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

Moderation is essential in all things today. A full moon in your fellow fire sign of Aries will make it easy for you to gorge yourself on whatever it is that takes your fancy but you will pay for it in the long-term. Control yourself.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

People in positions of authority are on your side at the moment, but that does not mean you have to take them up on every offer they send your way. Today's full moon warns you could bite off more than you can chew in an effort to impress.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

Try not to worry so much about the little things in life. Aquarius is a sign that does best when getting to grips with the important questions, those of the "Who am I?" and "What's it all about?" variety. Your big brain must always be challenged.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

A full moon in the main financial area of your chart warns you must not get emotional about money and possessions. No matter how bad your cash-flow situation may be it can be improved, but only if you stay calm and use your head at all times.

