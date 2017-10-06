Oct. 6: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Too often in the past you have done things the hard way. Now you must learn how to take the easier route to wherever it is you want to go in life. Use your Libra powers of persuasion to get others to assist you. Cooperation is the key to success.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

Someone will make life tough for you over the next 24 hours, but it is up to you how you choose to react. There is precious little you can say or do to make them treat you better, so ignore them altogether and do your own thing.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

You may feel unprepared for the challenges that lie ahead but, as always, you will find ways to cope. When the time comes to act you will do so, as always, with courage and confidence. No challenge exists that is too big for you.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

Your luck is turning for the better now, and over the next few days you will be inspired to do more and do better both in your private affairs and in your career. Your special combination of charm and passion will open any and all doors.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

It may look as if certain goals are beyond your reach but you must not lower your sights. You are a Cancer, and Cancer is a cardinal sign, which means you don't know the meaning of defeat. If you want something enough you'll find ways to get it.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

You will be even more dynamic today than you usually are, if that is possible. However, be careful what you say in the heat of the moment because you could easily give away a secret it might have been wiser to keep to yourself.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

You are determined to get the best out of yourself, and that's good, but don't push so hard that you risk damaging your health. For best results, both at home and at work, balance periods of furious effort with periods of total rest.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

Aim to work just a little bit harder than you usually do today and over the weekend. Also, aim to take things for yourself rather than ask others to give them to you, assuming of course that you are entitled to them. It's okay to be pushy.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

Some issues in your life are getting a bit out of hand but you are tough enough to take it and smart enough to resolve them. Anyone who gets in your way over the next 24 hours risks feeling the rough edge of your tongue. You don't suffer fools.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

Instead of wasting time trying to convert the doubters and cynics to your point of view get together with like-minded people and see what good you can do. It only takes a small group to start something big. Together you can change the world.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

Career matters and related activities are under excellent stars at the moment and it won't be long before you start to move up in the world. Your rivals won't be happy, of course, but that's of no concern to you. You're a doer not a talker.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

If you stand by your principles today you could lose out financially, but if you go against them you could make a lot of money. The choice is up to you, of course, but consider this: You won't be able to buy your principles back again later on.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

All sorts of interesting questions are going through your mind at the moment but you don't seem to be getting many answers. According to the planets it doesn't matter. The fact that you are one of the few who asks questions marks you out as special.

