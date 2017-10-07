Oct. 7: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Some people love to criticize and they will be at it again over the next few months. Don't get angry with them for being so negative, just get your act together and show them that you are and always will be one of life's winners.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

Something that happens this weekend will be too big to get your head around and if you are smart you won't give it any thought at all. The world will keep on turning whether or not you understand it, so why waste your time worrying?

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

Just because everyone else seems happy with what is taking place does not mean you should pretend to be happy about it as well. If it seems wrong to you then make some noise about it – you may be surprised how many people agree with you.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

The planets warn you will encounter opposition in one shape or another over the next 48 hours but if you are smart and use your charm and your way with words you can easily find ways around it. You're not the sort just to give in.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

Don't allow yourself to get angry with people who take too much time over what are really quite simple tasks. Most likely they are dragging their feet because they want to provoke you into saying something you may later regret. Let it pass, for now.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

A decision that could affect your financial situation will be made by a friend or family member this weekend. It may not be what you want to happen but you can't change it so you might as well make the best of it. Be flexible.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

You can expect some kind of challenge over the next 48 hours, most likely from someone who resents the fact that you are smarter and more successful than they are – yes, and better looking too! They won't damage you – they won't even come close.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

Venus, your ruler, at odds with Saturn, suggests that you have made some kind of mistake, maybe a big one. But it's too late now to change it so what's the point of worrying? Learn what you can from the situation then put it out of your mind forever.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

Try to avoid discussions of a political nature this weekend, because almost certainly you will end up falling out with a friend or family member. You won't change their mind and they won't change yours, so talk about something less controversial.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

Your options will be limited this weekend. With Saturn so strong in your chart you face restriction in several directions, but in time you will realize that is maybe no bad thing. One route is still open to you and that is the one you must take.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

You will see or hear something this weekend that makes you want to get involved in a friend's private affairs but that is a very bad idea. Unless you are expressly asked for assistance you must keep your distance – that is if you want to stay friends.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

You won't lack for advice as to how to invest your money this weekend, but if you are wise you will ignore it and follow your instincts instead. Only you know what it is that you need, so only you can decide how best to get it.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

Being a fair-minded person you are always willing to forgive and forget but not everyone thinks or feels the same way as you and the planets warn that someone in your social circle is still annoyed by something you said. Watch your back Pisces!

