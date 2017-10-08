Oct. 8: Your lookahead horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Venus, your ruler, is influenced by Saturn on your birthday, which means relationship issues will be front and centre in your thinking. If you get advice from an older friend or relative you must take it seriously – they know what they are talking about.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

Story continues below advertisement

Try not to make a big deal of something that, in all probability, you will forget about in a few days anyway. Almost certainly you are reading too much into a situation that is nothing out of the ordinary. Relax and let it pass.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

A work colleague seems determined to criticize everything you say, but in a way you should take it as a compliment as it means they are worried. Clearly you are on the right track, so keep moving forward and don't let anyone slow you down.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

This is one of the best times of the year for you, especially for creative activities, and with the sun linked to mind planet Mercury you won't be short of big ideas this week. One of those ideas could be the making of you, so keep thinking!

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

You are advised to ignore what other people are saying about you. No matter how much noise they make they cannot do you any harm, so go about your business as if they were not there, and with luck they won't be for much longer!

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

You are full of energy at the moment, but there is also a danger that in your lust for life you could take on too many tasks and exhaust yourself over the next few days. Quality is always preferable to quantity, so be choosy in what you do.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

There are good reasons why you must be careful financially, not least because your money situation is positioned somewhere between dire and disastrous! Work hard, save whatever you can and, if necessary, sell any possessions you no longer need.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

Focus on your No. 1 aim and don't let anything or anyone distract you. A sun-Mercury link in your sign will help you concentrate on what is really important in your life and you will get twice as much done in just half the time.

Story continues below advertisement

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

You may look calm and collected on the outside but on the inside your emotions are raging. With that fact in mind make sure that you are in control of your feelings over the next few days. If they get control of you the results could be grim.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

You are in one of those moods when you are determined to get involved in what is taking place around you, whether you have been invited to do so or not. Be forceful, but be aware too that not everyone wants or needs your assistance.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

You never compromise on a point of principle and anyone who expects you to do so today will be told in no uncertain terms where to get off. Someone in a position of authority will take note of your attitude and be quietly impressed.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

You must not be timid over the next few days. Forget about what went right and what went wrong in the past because none of that matters any longer – the only thing that counts is what you do now, this very minute. Live in the present, always.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

Earn more or spend less. That, in a nutshell, is the message of the stars for Pisces today and if you don't choose one way or the other the universe will choose for you. You CAN turn your financial situation around, but you've got to get serious.

For your extended forecast, call 1-900-783-8333, or 1-877-976-1414 for credit-card access. Calls cost $1.49 per minute.