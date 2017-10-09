Oct. 9: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Mercury-Pluto link on your birthday means you need to take care when dealing with people of a volatile nature. Just because you find it easy to think rationally does not mean they do as well. Emotionalism and intelligence rarely sit well together.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

It may seem to some people that you are not doing much at the moment, but just because you are not active on the outside does not mean your brain has gone to sleep. You are thinking more than ever and very soon your thoughts will change the world.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

The pace of life is hectic at the moment and will pick up even more over the next few days. Your enthusiasm for a task that others find too hot to handle will inspire you to make an amazingly good job of it and impress the powers that be.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

Don't sit back and let fate take its course, get out into the world and make things happen. The sun in Libra at this time of year makes you incredibly dynamic and no undertaking will be too much for you over the coming week.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

Once again you are juggling several tasks at the same time and you will have to be on your toes both physically and mentally to keep it all in the air. Your self-belief is such that you won't doubt for a moment that you've got what it takes.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

Leo is one of the zodiac's fixed signs and you make it a point of principle to stick with what you are doing until it is finished. That character trait will come in handy over the next few days. It might also make you a lot of money.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

If you try to be nice to people over the next 24 hours you will find that you get back far more than you give out. That applies to your cash-flow situation but even more so to affairs of the heart. You're rich in every sense of the word.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

If someone asks you to do something you consider to be morally wrong you must have the courage to say "No". It may well affect your career chances but that is of little importance compared to being able to look yourself in the mirror.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

You still have plenty of time to make your mark, both in your personal affairs and in your work, so don't fall into the trap of trying to do everything in a mad rush. Take your time, get it right and soon you will be moving on and moving up.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

The more others try to modify your behaviour the more you must be true to yourself. You are who you are for a reason and don't have to change your ways because some people say it would be for the best. Best for them perhaps but not for you!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

The planets warn that you are trying too hard to conform to an image that you think other people have of you. Most likely they don't look at you in that way at all but you imagine they do and imagination is a powerful tool. Get back to reality.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

Be ready to take full advantage of all the great things that will be on offer to you over the coming week. Get rid of any and all negative thoughts and resolve to take action the moment that "chance of a lifetime" opportunity arrives – and it will.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

Focus on important matters only this week and avoid trivial issues and trivial people like the plague. Time is not so plentiful that you can afford to waste it on issues that are of no relevance to you personally. Get your act together Pisces!

