Sept. 1: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You will be attracted to some kind of cause this year and will likely get involved to such an extent that it becomes your No. 1 interest. That's great, and you will help a lot of people, but don't get obsessive about it. A varied outlook is essential.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

Start early and finish late today and wow the world by what you achieve. Don't make any heavy plans for later on though. Promise yourself that if you get it all done over the next 24 hours you will reward yourself with a light and easy weekend.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

A family matter is weighing on your mind again, most likely because something you should have sorted out weeks, if not months, ago is still hanging in the air. Identify what the problem is and deal with it once and for all. Then move on.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

Ignore those who say your dreams will never come true – they don't have the first idea what they are talking about. If you want something enough you can and you will find a way to get it. Actually, being a Gemini it will probably be several somethings.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

Even a go-getting Cancer such as yourself needs a helping hand once in a while and according to the planets you need one right now. What seems such a difficult issue to you most likely has a simple solution. Get someone to point it out for you.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

Mars, planet or energy, remains in your sign only until next Tuesday, so make use of it to get started on something new or to put new life into a project that has begun to wilt of late. Up your game a bit Leo – it's there to be won.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

You won't get much in the way of peace and quiet today. This is an extremely busy time in your life, with lots of coming and going and hustle and bustle. There is no point trying to avoid it. Get stuck in and make some noise of your own.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

Your first duty is always to yourself, because if you are not happy and in good health then you won't be able to assist those who rely on you. So don't feel guilty if you have to let someone down today. You can make it up to them later.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

Changes on the work front may be unsettling but they are also exciting in that they will challenge you in ways you have not been challenged before. Life has been a bit too easy of late and ease is very much the enemy of creativity.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

If someone you have dealings with, either socially or in your work, has been acting rudely towards you then you must confront them. Don't get visibly angry but do let them know, in a calm and measured way, that the spitefulness has got to stop.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

Don't let unforeseen setbacks slow you down. Whatever happens you have got what it takes to work your way past it, so be positive and be ready to take a different route to your goal if that becomes necessary. Flexibility and self-belief are key.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

You may not be one of the more emotional members of the zodiac but you have feelings like everyone else and what happens today will most likely arouse you in either a positive or negative way. If it's the latter, try not to take it too seriously.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

Creatively and romantically there are good cosmic reasons for backing your hunches today and over the weekend, even if they seem illogical at times. You should know by now that the little voice in your head is linked to your higher, wiser self.

