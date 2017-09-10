Sept. 10: Your lookahead horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Can you trust what your inner voice tells you? Of course you can, in fact you would be a fool not to. Before you act on your insights though check them against real world facts and figures. If they tally, you'll know you're on a sure-fire winner.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Story continues below advertisement

If you are asked to take on extra duties at work over the next few days make sure you get an assurance that if you don't enjoy your new role you can go back to what you were doing before. For now, do it on a trial basis only.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Cosmic activity in the most dynamic area of your chart will inspire you to start something of a creative nature. Don't keep your ideas to yourself but don't ask friends and relatives what they think of your plans either. It's what you think that matters.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If you have been avoiding an emotional problem of some sort in recent weeks you can and you must deal with it now. You may have to be blunt with a loved one but if it's the only way they can be made to understand then so be it.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

There are so many beneficial cosmic influences in your chart at the moment that if you're not smiling now you very soon will be. Travel and social activities are under amazingly good stars, so don't stay at home – get out there and wow the world.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

An opportunity to make money will come your way either today or during the early part of the new week and, of course, you will be minded to take it. Before you do though make sure the terms are to your liking. Always check the small print.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

If you have a clear idea of what it is you want from life then the Sun, Mars and now Mercury together in your sign will make it possible for you. If you don't have a clear idea of what it is you want then get thinking about it now.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You don't know why you have doubts about someone but you do and you would be wise not to ignore what your inner voice tells you. Almost certainly they are keeping something from you and until you find out what it is you must not take chances.

Story continues below advertisement

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You are in one of your belligerent moods at the moment and anyone who tries to tell you what to do will be sent away with a flea in their ear. But what if what they say is true? It could cost you dear if you choose to ignore it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If you have not been getting the respect you deserve then kick up a fuss and make sure those above you on the professional ladder know you're not happy. They could offer you a fresh career challenge, one more in keeping with your special talents.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If you get the urge to travel over the next few days you must not fight it because cosmic activity in the most adventurous area of your chart suggests that new faces and new places will bring new opportunities. Forget about the cost – focus on the fun.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Others may be cashing in on their gains but your instincts tell you to hold on to your investments a little bit longer. Cosmic activity in the wealth area of your chart means there is no need to panic. Other people's losses will be your gains.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Because the partnership area of your chart is so strong now you would be wise to go along with other people's plans over the next few days. You don't mind taking a supporting role, in fact you quite like it as it means mistakes won't be blamed on you.

For your extended forecast, call 1-900-783-8333, or 1-877-976-1414 for credit-card access. Calls cost $1.49 per minute.