Sept. 11: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You may be more inclined to follow your heart than your head over the coming year but don't give up on common sense thinking. Virgos are renowned for their analytical minds, but sometimes they overcompensate and go too far in the other direction.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

Story continues below advertisement

At some stage over the next few days you will have to ask for assistance, even though you don't want to. Your work schedule is such that you could get into serious trouble if you don't get help with it soon. Never mind your ego, share the load.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

You may be in the middle of a fortunate phase but don't push your luck too far. If you start to believe that you cannot fail then the cosmic powers that be may decide to bring you down a peg or two. Don't make silly – and costly – mistakes.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

According to the planets someone is trying to rub you the wrong way in the hope that you will say or do something that makes you look bad. You don't have to play their game, and certainly not by their rules. Stay calm and stay in control.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

Cancellations and delays, brought about by other people's inability to plan ahead, will annoy you today but don't get too uptight about them. Be flexible and adapt to situations as and when they arise. You'll still get where you most need to go.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

What happens over the coming week will shock you but you really should have seen it coming. Resist the urge to panic and see the situation for what it is, not what you fear it might be. The fact is it's not such a big deal. You'll survive.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

Focus on what is real and refuse to let your fears get the better of you. The closer you get to Thursday's sun-Saturn link the more your mind will come up with the kind of imaginings that could easily dismay you. Not a single one of them is true.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

What you hear today may not be to your liking but it's not the end of the world either so don't overreact. And don't change what you are doing. A project is at a crucial stage and you must see it through to the end. No second thoughts!

Story continues below advertisement

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

Stay true to your principles over the next few days. The more certain people tell you it is okay to cut corners and use underhand methods the more you must insist on sticking to the rules. It's a matter of honour, of which you've got plenty.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

The only danger for you as the new week begins is that you might respond to provocation in an extreme way, which is sure to have consequences. On the work front especially you are advised to take nothing too seriously, for your own sake.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

You have been on the move so much of late that friends and family are getting concerned that you will never slow down. Both for their peace of mind and your own physical health you are advised to take it easy today, by your standards anyway.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

If you are thinking about investing some of your hard-earned cash you must make sure that your choices are based purely on fact and logic. Your emotions must be allowed no part in your decisions. Never let sentiment cloud your financial vision.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

You will have to get tough over the next few days if you are serious about resolving your relationship problems. The only way to deal with them is to lay down the law. Let them know that you will no longer put up with their juvenile ways.

For your extended forecast, call 1-900-783-8333, or 1-877-976-1414 for credit-card access. Calls cost $1.49 per minute.