Sept. 12: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

There can be no turning back: Over the past 12 months you started down a new path and over the next 12 months you must continue to follow it. If you give up, now or even a year from now, your birthday chart warns you will always regret it.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

You don't know why someone is being so obstructive but whatever the reason you don't have to put up with it. Put some pressure on them today and make sure they know what the consequences will be if they continue to defy you.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

Why run away from your troubles when you can quite easily deal with them? Radical changes are called for and if you make them by your own choice today you won't be forced into making even bigger changes you may not enjoy tomorrow.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

You may not be able to do what you want to do today but come the end of the week you will look back and thank your lucky stars that your options were limited. Sometimes in life doing less is a more sensible option than doing more.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

Identify your No. 1 priority and focus on it exclusively. No doubt there are many more interesting things you would rather be doing but the planets indicate the time has come to get serious about your ambitions. If not now, then when?

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

You like being in control but you are smart enough to understand that sometimes you have to follow orders. Today, especially, you are advised to do what is asked of you, even if you believe it to be wrong. If it is wrong, you'll benefit.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

Disruptions of one sort or another are likely over the next 24 hours but while they might slow you down a bit they won't stop you. Others may not realize it yet but with both the sun and Mars on your side you are an unstoppable force.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

Choose a course of action and stick with it. The very last thing you should be doing now is chopping and changing and trying to get everything perfect before you get started. Decide what it is you desire and then go after it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

You seem to believe that you have got too much of one thing in your life and not enough of another, but it's not true. The universe has given you exactly what you need to fulfil your destiny, so stop complaining and start making things happen.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

Your professional standing will receive a boost over the next few days and there is every possibility that you will find yourself moving up in the world this week or next week. Don't forget though that you have other commitments. Work isn't everything.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

Something in your life is coming to an end but it isn't a sad or negative event. On the contrary its passing will open up new opportunities that you can and you must exploit to the full. Life is in a state of constant flux. Go with the flow.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

What is your highest ideal? Aim for it and don't let any kind of setback stop you from reaching it. It may not bring you fame or fortune, at least not in the short-term, but it will bring you the satisfaction of knowing that you did the right thing.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

Your plans may be disrupted today but there is no point getting angry about it. If you find that progress in one direction is blocked then try moving in a different direction. The important thing is that you keep going. There are always other options.

