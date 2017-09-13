Sept. 13: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Family matters are under excellent stars on your birthday, so make an effort to reach out to those you are closest to emotionally and make sure they know, without a shadow of a doubt, that they mean the world to you. Say "I love you" often.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

You may not be much in the mood for exerting yourself but get on and get your chores finished anyway. The planets warn if you don't take care of work-related matters now you will have to spend twice as long on them later on.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

You may tread on a few toes today but don't worry about it. It's not your fault that you have got big feet, it's other people's fault for being too slow to get out of your way. Why can't everyone be as switched on and energetic as you?

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

Something of considerable value will come into your life over the next 24 hours. The only danger is you may not recognize it as such and not bother to make use of it. Keep your eyes and ears open, and make sure you are open-minded too.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

You know what you want and you know where to get it and woe betide anyone who stands between you and your goal. The most important thing is that you have finally woken up to the fact that you won't get far on talent alone. Push yourself harder!

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

Daydreams can be fun but the planets warn you are allowing your imagination to take over from reality and that could be dangerous. By all means look forward to the day when you can have it all, but you've still got to work for it right now.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

Something will happen over the next few days that pushes you above and beyond the limits and boundaries you have grown used to. With the sun and Mars in your sign you could and you should be operating on a much higher level.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

Forces over which you have little control are pushing you in a direction you don't want to go but you must not resist. Ultimately all roads lead to the same destination, so go with the flow and make the best of whatever situation you find yourself in.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

You will discover something interesting about a work colleague today, something that can be used to manipulate them, if you so choose. On this occasion you should resist the urge to profit from their transgressions. The universe will reward your kindness.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

While others rush here, there and everywhere today you will stay calm and assess what needs to be done. Few things in life can throw you off your stride and you will cope with considerable ease with the demands that are placed on you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

You should know by now that you don't need anyone's permission to make the first move, so why are you still stuck at the starting line? Whatever the reason snap out of it and get moving because the window of opportunity won't stay open forever.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

Yes, there is meaning to life and deep down you know it. Over the next few days you will get several large hints as to the true nature of reality and your mind will be opened to possibilities you previously did not know exist. Time to wake up!

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

The way you look at the world has changed a lot in recent weeks and there will be more changes over the next few days. Just be careful that in rejecting what you once believed you don't replace it with something even more outlandish.

