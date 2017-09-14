Sept. 14: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A sun-Saturn link on your birthday means you must set yourself targets that you know you will be able to reach. Others may say you should be more adventurous but they're wrong – happiness comes from mastering what you are already good at.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

Today's sun-Saturn link could make you worry for no good reason. No matter how large the sense of foreboding you feel you must not give in to negativity. Nothing of any great importance will happen, so don't let fear get the better of you.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

You may think that your current situation is bad but if you take an honest look at the world around you it will become apparent that you are in fact one of life's lucky ones. Snap out of your funk and start living and smiling again.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

Saturn in your opposite sign will in some way or other force you to accept that you will never reach a particular goal or objective and that you should give up on it. That might sound negative but you really must leave your fantasies behind now.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

Something that has been a burden in the past will no longer weigh on you so much as from today. However, where possessions are concerned don't get rid of things you no longer need at too low a price. You don't have to offload them immediately.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

Are you the kind of person who learns from your mistakes or are you the kind of person who makes the same sort of errors over and over again? Hopefully it's the former, but if not the next 24 hours could bring some emotional cuts and bruises.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

The sun in your sign at odds with Saturn, planet of restriction, means you would be wise not to push ahead with something that is clearly being blocked by some power over which you have no control. Take the hint and leave it alone for a while.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

You may want to rid your life of things, and people, that no longer serve an obvious purpose but don't be too hasty. Today's sun-Saturn link warns if you act too soon you are likely to regret it. Some things you may want to keep after all.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

There is something you want to do but cannot because you don't have the money to pay for it. Take the hint and wait until your financial situation is a little more stable. Whatever it happens to be you can live without it a while longer.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

Try not to dramatize situations that are really quite natural. Saturn in your sign can help you keep your feelings in check but other influences may encourage you to blow off emotional steam, and if you do the situation could quickly get out of hand.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

Don't let your fears get on top of you today. The influence of Saturn in the most sensitive area of your chart is such that you can't help but be a bit downbeat in your thinking, but it can and it must be controlled. Life is still pretty awesome.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

Events beyond your control have limited your options and forced you to follow a course of action you don't truly believe in. Be that as it may you must do your best and try to take something positive from it. All experience is good experience.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

If you play to your strengths today no one will be able to beat you, at anything. What are your strengths? Your sensitivity, your compassion and your artistic ability. Be who you are Pisces, not who you think other people want you to be.

