Sept. 15: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Venus-Jupiter link on your birthday promises great things for the year ahead but to get the full benefit you will need to get past a tendency to talk yourself down. You CAN make your mark. You CAN be the best. You can be anything you want to be!

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

Follow the course that feels right for you today and over the weekend, even if it means you are laughed at by people who say you don't know what you are doing. They will come round eventually when they see how well you get paid.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

You can never escape the consequences of your actions, so why bother trying? What you did in the past determines what happens to you today, and what you do today determines what your future will be. Remind yourself of that simple fact.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

Today's Venus-Jupiter link means you can expect some sort of change in your circumstances and it is sure to be a change for the better. You also need to be aware that what happens is not just of personal significance but of cosmic significance too.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

By all means try to stay on the right side of partners and loved ones today but don't think that means you have to give in to any unreasonable demands. They will respect you more if you can show that you are not an easy touch.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

Life has not always been easy of late but you have come through relatively unscathed, thanks in no small part to the presence of Venus in your sign. No matter what the doom-mongers might say life is good and getting better by the minute.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

Events move in cycles and when the sun leaves your sign a week from now the theme of your life will change somewhat. Between now and then make good use of any and all opportunities to move up in the world. There's still time to be a success.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

An excellent link between your ruling planet Venus and Jupiter in your sign means you will end the week on a high. In some way or other you are sure to be rewarded for the efforts you have put in over recent weeks. Enjoy your good fortune.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

Both in your personal life and at work others will go out of their way to do things for you over the next 24 hours. Your charisma is such that you can charm anyone and everyone. Why be pushy when you can sweet talk your way to success?

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

Your head is full of great ideas but if you don't get a move on and do something with them you may find that someone beats you to it. Visualize what it is you want to achieve, then go all out to make it happen. Don't wait – act now!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

It may be tempting to take a course of action that benefits you financially but if someone you are close to loses out as a result you are advised to give it a miss. Money is important, of course, but not nearly as important as friendship.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

According to the planets you have been up to something that you don't want others to know about. Fair enough, but is it really so bad that you have to keep loved ones in the dark? It's highly unlikely they will condemn you for it.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

The only way you are going to get what you desire is by joining forces with people who share your aims. It may mean giving up some of your precious independence but that's a small price to pay for the rewards that can be expected.

