Sept. 16: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Mercury-Mars union on your birthday will inspire you to think in ways that lesser mortals cannot begin to understand. But it will also help you frame your message in ways that anyone can understand. Communication is your strength. Use it wisely.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

Don't worry if you seem to fall behind the pace a little this weekend. Cosmic activity in the well-being area of your chart means you need to take care of your health first and if that means doing less then so be it. Be good to yourself.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

Your mind is razor sharp at the moment and you must use it to cut through the nonsense that is coming at you from all directions. The facts are clear and the truth is simple, so anything which sounds complicated can be safely ignored.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

By all means tell a friend, loved one or work colleague what you think of them this weekend but don't make your comments so cutting that you damage their confidence. If you do you will only have to build it up for them again later on.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

Ideas will flow from your fertile imagination over the next 48 hours. With mind planet Mercury energized by go-getting Mars your thoughts will be clear and powerful and your creativity will be on a far higher level than those around you.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

You must not try to avoid a financial problem this weekend. On the contrary, you must attack it head on and find ways to turn the situation to your advantage. Also, your cash-flow position is not as bad as you think it is, so don't despair.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

Decide what it is that needs to be done this weekend then get on and do it with all your might. Mercury, your ruler, close to Mars in your sign means you will accomplish more by acting first and asking questions later, if at all.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

You may not enjoy what occurs over the next 48 hours but at least you will know what you are up against and what needs to be done to turn a difficult situation around. Stop feeling sorry for yourself and start bending the world to your will.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

Make an effort to talk to the people around you and find out what they are thinking, and why they are attracted to certain beliefs. Not only will you learn what makes them tick but that knowledge will put you at an advantage in future discussions.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

It's likely that you will find yourself at odds with someone in a position of authority this weekend, but you must not let them get the better of you. You don't have to start a war but you do have to defend your position with confidence and courage.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

You seem to have a lot more freedom of late, which is good, but what are you doing with it? The planets indicate that you need to set yourself new targets and aim higher than you have ever done before in both your personal affairs and your career.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

Try not to let slip information that could be of value to your rivals. Not only will that make it more difficult to get your way on the work front but it could cause some harm financially. Say the right things or, better still, say nothing at all.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

Your intuitive powers are so strong at the moment that you know what other people are thinking even before they know it themselves. Use that ability to your advantage, especially in one-to-one relationships. Your mind always creates your world.

