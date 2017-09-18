Sept. 18: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Venus-Uranus link on your birthday suggests that you have hidden feelings for someone, feelings that you have kept under wraps for too long. If you are brave and speak up you could find a whole new romantic chapter opening in your life.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

Don't torment yourself with silly fantasies about what may or may not happen. There is no point worrying about what tomorrow may bring because you won't be able to stop it anyway. Live in and for the moment, today and every day from now on.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

You want to get away from the usual faces and places but something is holding you back. Whatever that something may be it won't limit you much longer. Start making plans for later in the week and be ready to move at a moment's notice.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

You may not feel calm and collected at the moment but you must put on an act and pretend that nothing fazes you. Others are looking to you to take a lead and they won't be impressed if you appear to be quaking in your boots!

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

Stop thinking in terms of failure and start thinking in terms of success. Cancer is a cardinal sign, which among other things means you are intensely ambitious, but ambition means little unless you marry it with self-belief. Be confident and act.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

Leo is one of the zodiac's "fixed" signs, which means you don't much like changes. However, with upheavals planet Uranus strong in your chart at the moment change is inevitable, so get used to the idea that the sands are shifting, and shift with them.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

What does not destroy you makes you stronger – true or false? Most likely it's true, though you don't have to go to one extreme or the other to find out. Something will challenge you today and if you rise to that challenge you will benefit hugely.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

There will be times over the next few days when you wish you were doing something completely different with your life. That's good. The fact that you are not happy with your lot means you are more likely to make radical changes. They're needed.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

Listen to what your inner voice tells you and follow its advice. You may think you can take the kind of risks that lesser mortals prefer to avoid but the universe tells a different story, one that says caution is needed over the next few days.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

Because you know which way the wind is blowing you will be able to take advantage of changes that your rivals did not see coming. On the work front especially you need to stay alert today and be ready to act at a moment's notice.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

Be careful what you say over the next 24 hours, especially if you are one of those Capricorns who believes in telling the truth no matter what the consequences might be. This is one of those occasions when it might be best to say nothing.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

You may like to pretend that certain problems do not exist but you are fooling no one. Today's events could at times be difficult but they could also be useful in that they will encourage you to open up emotionally – something you don't do enough.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

Anyone who tries to stop you going where you want to go and doing what you want to do this week is not your friend, despite what they may say to the contrary. Don't compromise who you are, not even for those who say they love you.

