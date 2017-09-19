Sept. 19: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Don't let custom or tradition limit your options over the coming 12 months. It may be hard to break away from what the majority are doing but there is no cosmic law that says you have to follow their lead. Be an individual, not another brick in the wall.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

You can no longer pretend that a problem of some kind can be safely ignored. What happens over the next few days will bring matters to a head, leaving you no choice but to deal with it – which, surprisingly, you will do with ease.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

You've had plenty to smile about in recent weeks and there will be more good news over the next 48 hours. However, on the romance front you must make sure you are not being taken for a ride by someone who knows how to tug at your heartstrings.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

What happens today and tomorrow may take you by surprise but you should have seen it coming. On the plus side, all experience is good experience and this little incident makes it a lot less likely you will be caught again next time.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

You quite enjoy surprises and that's just as well because what happens over the next two or three days will catch you completely unawares. It's not often you are shocked – you have seen and done most things – but you will be this time.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

Don't fall into the trap of thinking that life is a zero-sum game – that one person has to lose so that another person can win. Make it your objective not only to get ahead in the world but to help other people get ahead, too. Everyone can be a winner.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

Be careful what you ask for over the next 48 hours because you are likely to get it and, having got it, then realize it isn't what you wanted after all. Also, others will take what you say seriously, which could cause problems if you were only joking.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

You will find it hard to resist temptation today – doing something naughty will make you feel good. However, a few days hence you may realize it was actually a silly thing to do, especially if it suggests to others that you have no self-discipline.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

Someone you meet over the next few days will have a lasting effect on the way you look at the world. Once you begin to see things you never noticed before it's likely to have a transformative effect not only on your ideas but on your actions too.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

You don't seem to care what people in positions of power think about you at the moment, which in a way is liberating but could be dangerous too. Be a free spirit by all means but don't foolishly imagine that means you can do as you please.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

It's good that you have strong opinions about certain issues but don't expect others to agree with you. You won't change their outlook, no matter how hard you push it, so don't waste your time trying. Agree to disagree and leave it at that.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

In a way it's good that your money situation is causing you some concern because it will encourage you to search harder for a solution. For too long you have allowed things to drift but now you must get your financial house in order.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

Relationships have gone through some tough times of late but now things seem to be settling down. That's good but don't fall back into old ways and start taking the people you love for granted – that's what caused your problems in the first place.

