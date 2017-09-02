Sept. 2: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Personal issues will be more urgent than professional matters over the coming 12 months. Most importantly you need to get your head together so you are in the right frame of mind to take advantage of opportunities that come at you out of the blue.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

Not only are you the best at what you do but if you keep pushing at the gates of success they will swing open for you very soon. Today's Mars-Uranus link will inspire you to believe that a breakthrough is possible – and it is.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

No matter what you have been saying recently certain people always seem to take it the wrong way. Most likely they are doing so on purpose so they don't have to admit that your aims and ideals are better than theirs. Ignore them, you don't need their support.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

Today's link between Mars, planet of action, and Uranus, planet of the unexpected, will bring a difficult situation to a successful conclusion. Don't try to force the issue, just let events take their course. The outcome will please you immensely.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

You may have the most amazing ideas but that does not guarantee that others will sign up to your vision. The planets warn that even people who say they support you will try to pick holes in your ambitions, so make sure you know what you are doing.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

You only have to visualize what it is you desire to get it. Can it really be that easy? Yes it can, at least over the next 48 hours while Mars makes all things possible for those born under the sign of the lion. It's time to start roaring!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

Don't try to push people in directions they don't want to go because they will dig in their heels and refuse to move. The only way you will get them on your side is to inspire them with your long-term vision. You do have a vision, don't you?

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

Having gone out of your way to please others in recent weeks you are now perfectly entitled to do what pleases you. Others may say you are being selfish but only because they have got used to you doing things for them. It's not all about them.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

Do you want to be famous? Maybe, maybe not, but what happens over the next 48 hours will remind you that there are downsides to being a celebrity, not least of which is that you are always under scrutiny. Steer clear of the limelight Scorpio!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

Mars in one of the more thoughtful areas of your chart will encourage you to think about your philosophy of life. What is it that moves you? What is it that motivates you? Whatever it is you must make it the center of your existence.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

It may annoy you that someone expects you to follow their lead without giving you a proper reason why you should but that's just the way they are. You are under no obligation to obey, so tell them to go jump. Yes, be blunt about it!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

There may be a crisis of some sort to deal with before the weekend is over but if you start calm and act decisively it won't be too big a deal. Uranus, your ruler, endows you with the ability to think and act fast. Use it to your advantage.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

A creative endeavour of some sort is a lot of fun but it is also causing you a few headaches in that you are having to change your routine quite drastically while learning new methods as well. Stick with it – the results will be worth it.

For your extended forecast, call 1-900-783-8333, or 1-877-976-1414 for credit-card access. Calls cost $1.49 per minute.