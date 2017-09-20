Sept. 20: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A new moon on your birthday means you have the power of the cosmos behind you, so think big and act big and don't doubt for a moment that you are destined to do something out of the ordinary. Make it something positive that involves other people.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

A new work schedule or health regime will do you the world of good if you start it right away. You are right to feel proud of what you have achieved but you are capable of more, so set new targets today and go all out to reach them.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

A new moon in the most dynamic area of your chart means you must not settle for second best, either from yourself or from other people. All things are possible for you now Taurus but make sure you opt for quality over quantity, in everything.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

A friend or family member needs your assistance and you will pull out all the stops to make sure they are okay. But you must also make it clear to them that this is not going to become a regular thing – next time they are on their own.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

You will speak your mind today and some of what you have to say will cause waves both at home and at work. That's okay. For too long you have kept quiet because you did not want to rock the boat. Now you may have to capsize it.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

Ways to improve your financial situation that you had not thought of before will become obvious over the next 24 hours. Remember though that as well as increasing your income you most likely need to limit your spending too – a lot!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

Start something big today, something that you have been dreaming about for quite some time. The sun is coming to the end of its journey through your sign but today's new moon will inspire you to try one last push for glory. There are no limits!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

Don't feel too sorry for a friend who is down on their luck because they alone are responsible for their woes. The fact is if they had listened to you earlier they would not be in such a fix now. It's not your fault they ignored you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

Friendships and group activities are under excellent stars today but other influences warn you must not take on too many new social commitments. After the sun changes signs on Friday you will want to spend a lot more time on your own.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

A new moon in the career area of your chart today means you will be thinking about your work and how you can make it both more relevant and more exciting. Once you have come up with some ideas you must follow them through to completion.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

Begin something new over the next 24 hours, something that stretches your abilities to the max. It does not have to be something that requires a large input of time or effort or cash but it does have to engage you physically and mentally at the same time.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

Today's new moon will help you resolve a money matter that has been worrying you for several weeks. If it involves other people, and it most likely will, make sure they do their part and pay their share. Don't foot the bill on your own.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

Certain individuals have been overly demanding of late and if there are any unresolved issues they will come to the boil either today or tomorrow. Whatever they may say or do you must not lose your temper. Stay calm and get the situation sorted.

