Sept. 21: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Sometimes you can be a bit too nice for your own good, and that is a lesson you need to learn quickly over the next few months. People will respect you to the extent that they can see you respect yourself, so learn to say "No" occasionally – and mean it!

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

Story continues below advertisement

The sun is about to move into the partnership area of your chart, which will help you to heal rifts that have made the atmosphere less than nice in recent weeks. At last you will be singing from the same song sheet again – and not before time.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

You cannot and will not change the opinions of someone who is every bit as stubborn as you are. The only sensible course of action is to accept that different people see the world through different eyes – it does not mean you have to be enemies.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

One of the best times of the year begins tomorrow when the sun moves into the most dynamic area of your chart. One word of warning: you may be eager to make your mark but don't try to do it all at once. Time is on your side.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

Differences on the domestic front will become more acute over the next few days. If at all possible, go along with what partners and loved ones want you to do, for now, even if you don't agree with it. Avoid aggravation whenever you can.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

If someone tells you to do one thing today you will most likely do the opposite, not because you think they are wrong but because you don't like being commanded by people you consider to be less intelligent than you. That's just about everyone then!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

The sun's imminent change of signs means you need to get on top of your cash-flow situation. For too long you have been far too free and easy with money and now you have a large financial hole to plug. Earn more and spend less.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

By now you should have cleared out all the mental and emotional junk that has been holding you back and when the sun enters your sign tomorrow you can start a new phase in your life with a clean conscience – well, as clean as it can ever be!

Story continues below advertisement

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

As the sun moves into the most sensitive area of your chart over the next few days you may be surprised to discover that you too become more sensitive to the plight of people who have not been as fortunate as you. Find practical ways to help them.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

The message of the stars for Sagittarius today is that you need to learn how to work more closely with people who share your ideals. Not all of them will be to your liking on a personal level but forget about that and focus on the bigger picture.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

This is one of the most important times of the year for matters related to your work and career. If you are in any way ambitious – and being a Capricorn you must be – you are cosmically invited to step up your game and make a name for yourself.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

Your cash-flow situation is now improving, life in general is looking a lot more fun and as from tomorrow, when the sun changes signs, there will be a bounce in your step and a song in your heart. It's all good, and may soon be great.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

It might be wise to keep what you are thinking to yourself, for the time being at least. The last thing you want is for your rivals to know what is going on in your head, because that will alert them to the fact of just how vulnerable you feel.

For your extended forecast, call 1-900-783-8333, or 1-877-976-1414 for credit-card access. Calls cost $1.49 per minute.