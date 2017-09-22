Sept. 22: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The time for excuses is over. Either you resolve to make your mark now, and follow through and make it happen, or it will always be a case of what might have been. Take life a day at a time and make each and every day a masterpiece.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

Story continues below advertisement

Sometimes opposites really do attract and what occurs today and over the weekend will remind you that you should never turn someone away just because their outlook and interests are different to your own. A magical new relationship is about to begin.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

You need to tighten up your work habits and get yourself organized – if you don't you may fall behind your rivals and make it impossible to catch up again. You can never rely on other people to fail but you can rely on yourself to succeed.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

One of the most exciting times of the year begins today as the sun moves into your fellow air sign of Libra. Creatively and romantically you will soon be on a high and it won't be long before you get the chance to show what you can do.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

You will have to work harder than usual to keep the peace on the home front but it will be worth the effort. Do whatever it takes to make life easier for partners and loved ones. What you do for them you do for yourself as well.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

The pace of life is about to pick up and before the day is done you will be begging those around you to slow down a bit. Over the weekend though you will find your second wind and soon it will be you who is setting the pace.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

It is pointless to worry about things you cannot change, so forget about your failures and focus on your successes instead. Each day can be a new beginning and although the sun is now leaving your sign your future can still be bright.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

The sun in your birth sign over the next four weeks or so will bring new opportunities, and the confidence to take full advantage of them. But don't just grab at the first deal that comes along – bide your time and wait for the quality offer.

Story continues below advertisement

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

Don't worry if it feels like you are on the downside of the curve at the moment because life always moves in cycles and it won't be long before you are on the up again. Spend some time with your thoughts today. Let your inner voice guide you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

It is only a matter of time until the world looks a much brighter place. Friendships of all kinds are under excellent stars at the moment, so get out and about and make your mark. Don't hide that brilliant Sag light away where no one can see it.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

If you are looking to move up in the world now is the time to decide what it is you want to achieve and how best to go about it. The sun's journey through the career area of your chart over the next few weeks makes all things possible.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

If you can broaden your horizons, mentally and emotionally, you will discover things about yourself and the world you inhabit that will help you to see life in a much more positive light. There is a meaning to your existence – find it and honour it.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

Your emotions have always been deep but over the next few days your passion for living will take your feelings to a whole new level. The important thing is that they are positive feelings. The universe will be good to you if you believe in yourself.

For your extended forecast, call 1-900-783-8333, or 1-877-976-1414 for credit-card access. Calls cost $1.49 per minute.