Sept. 23: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The answers you seek won't be easy to find but they are certainly there. If the bad things that go on in the world get you down try shifting your perspective. Even bad things have their place in the cosmic hierarchy. On a higher level everything makes sense.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

Someone is about to learn to their cost that while you might be a nice person by nature you also don't take kindly to people who abuse your hospitality. You'll forgive them eventually but for the next few days they had better stay out of your way.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

You may be full of energy at the moment but what are you going to do with it? For best results, try working on something of a creative nature, something that could have a long-term beneficial effect on your reputation, and your bank balance.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

Use your powers of persuasion to get people to follow your lead today. You won't have to push them too hard, in fact they will do just about anything you ask them to. Don't abuse their trust in you though. Only promise what you know you can deliver.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

Yours may be one of the more charitable signs of the zodiac but don't give things to people that they do not deserve. Sadly, some individuals are quick to take but not so quick to give in return. You know who they are – so avoid them.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

You may not know for certain what the future will bring but if you stay positive and keep moving forward it is sure to be something good. Never doubt that there is a plan for your life and never give up on yourself. It's all good, Leo.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

By all means spend some time thinking about where you are going in life but don't worry about it to such an extent that you neglect to enjoy the good things that the universe brings your way each and every day. It's all about love and laughter.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

Mars in the most sensitive area of your chart makes you fear the worst for no good reason and if you don't get on top of those negative feelings they are sure to hold you back. The cure for worry is action, so stop moping and get moving again.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

Events are moving so fast at the moment that all you can really do is hold on tight and trust that you will still be standing the right way up when the ride finally stops. It will all be okay in the end, of course – somehow, strangely, it always is.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

Someone is trying to persuade you that a certain course of action is in your interests but your instincts are screaming at you to give it a miss. No matter how much they beg you must not give in. There can be only one winner and it won't be you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

There are all sorts of exciting things going on in your world at the moment and that's good, but don't lose sight of the fact that important people are watching you closely. What they most want to see is a professional attitude, so don't act like a fool.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

Certain individuals seem determined to pour cold water on your plans, no matter how amazing they seem to you. Why is that? Jealousy most likely. They just cannot accept that you are in a league of your own when it comes to big ideas.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

You need to decide this weekend whether to give one friend your support and risk falling out with your other friends, or to sacrifice them for the sake of your social life. Sadly, there does not appear to be a middle ground. Make your choice.

