Sept. 24: Your lookahead horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

How can you get others to believe in your abilities when you don't fully believe in them yourself? That is the dilemma you will have to wrestle with this year. If you want to be a mover and shaker you have to learn to be a good actor, too.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

Story continues below advertisement

Something from the past will catch up with you this coming week, but it won't faze you too much. As an Aries you prefer not to live in the past – the now is what matters – and the issue will soon be forgotten again. You don't shame easily.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

On no account should you pretend to be something you are not over the next few days. It won't feel natural and even those who don't know you too well will see through your act. Embrace who you are – it's who you were meant to be.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

Gossip can be fun but it can also be dangerous and you would do well to remember that fact this week. The planets warn if you let slip information you know is likely to embarrass a friend you could turn them against you. You don't want that.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

You must complete what you start this week. If you leave something half finished as you go into the new week chances are you won't get any more time for it and it will never get done. Maybe, in that case, you should not start it at all.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

You need to focus in a single direction now and forget about everything else for a while. Your career is of great importance to you but so is your social life, so which should you put first? See if you can find ways to bring them together.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

You could find yourself involved in an argument that you cannot win this week and if that happens you must be smart enough to back off while you can. A small loss of face now is preferable to a huge loss of face, and maybe money, later on.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

Someone you work with is still not pulling their weight and you will have to do something about it. A final warning may be in order but if they still don't get the message you will have to move them sideways and get a more reliable partner.

Story continues below advertisement

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

According to the planets a rival is doing all they can to annoy you and by the look of things they are succeeding. So what happened to that Scorpio self-control? Take a deep breath, count slowly to 10, then ignore them as if they did not exist.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

An apparently simple task could get very complicated over the next two or three days, so give yourself plenty of time to make it work. If a friend or work colleague offers to help don't turn them down. No one expects you to do everything yourself.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

A situation that you find immensely amusing won't seem so funny to other people and if they catch you laughing about it the fallout could be dire. Just this once you are advised to watch what you say – not for their benefit but for yours.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

There is a danger this week that you could get excited about something and say the wrong thing to the wrong person at the wrong time. Usually you would not care who you offend but on this occasion the consequences could be calamitous. Watch your tongue.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

The planets warn that the harder you push yourself this week the less you will get done. It may be frustrating but this is one of those occasions when you are advised to sit back and let others get on with the heavy stuff. They're better at it than you.

For your extended forecast, call 1-900-783-8333, or 1-877-976-1414 for credit-card access. Calls cost $1.49 per minute.