Sept. 25: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Mercury, your ruler, is at odds with Saturn on your birthday, which means you will have to take life at a slower pace than usual. But don't move so slow that you risk stopping altogether. You're still in the race, but it's a marathon rather than a sprint.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If you come across too forcefully over the next few days you could hurt the feelings of someone you are close to at home or at work. Try to think before you speak and, if you do go too far, don't be slow in saying "sorry".

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

At some stage this week you will have to give up on a project you once had high hopes for. There is no point hoping it will improve because deep down you know that is not going to happen. Follow your instincts and call it a day.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

After the commotion of the past few days you are no doubt in need of a rest, so take some time off and give your batteries a chance to recharge. Don't worry if certain people say you are being lazy – they haven't been working as hard as you.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You may not have much enthusiasm for what you are expected to do over the next few days but as you have no choice in the matter you should make a good job of it anyway. People in positions of power will appreciate your commitment.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You are not the sort to back down in a fight but the planets warn that might be the best course of action today. If you come on too strong you could set off a chain reaction of events that you won't be able to control. Be careful.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Get away from all the noise and confusion in your immediate environment. Pack an overnight bag and head off to some place where you can be alone with your thoughts. Peace and quiet are always important to you but rarely more so than now.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

No doubt you are excited by a brand new project but don't rush into it too fast or you could make some serious errors. Slow down, look ahead and make sure you know what obstacles you are likely to encounter – then you can plan for them.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The planets warn you will have to deal with someone who is jealous of your success. Do not allow yourself to get annoyed, or at the very least don't let it show. You must not give them the satisfaction of seeing that their words are having an effect.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You seem to be of the opinion that you have not been working hard enough and need to put in even more hours than you are doing now. That is completely wrong. If anything you have been doing too much. Slow down before you break down.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

What you are currently working on may seem difficult but helpful cosmic activity in the career area of your chart will help you find solutions that don't tax you, physically, mentally or emotionally, to extremes. As always, you'll cope with ease.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

With both the sun and Jupiter on your side at the moment life seems to be moving along quite nicely. But don't get too comfortable or set in your ways. Aquarius is at its best when taking chances, so change things around a bit if you can.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You must always be ready and willing to defend what you believe, even if it is likely to cause you problems either in your private life or at work. Don't let others bully you into agreeing with them today. Your opinions are as valid as anyone else's.

