Sept. 26: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You will need the support of friends and relatives over the coming year, especially if you are going to take some risks with your career. Let them know what you are up to and, if they give you advice, listen to it. You're not the only one with good ideas.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You may want to assist people who have not been as fortunate as you but if you do too much for them today you may be doing more harm than good. The quickest and best way for anyone to learn is by making their own mistakes.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You need to get the balance right between doing too much for someone you have feelings for and not doing enough. Try not to give them the impression that you are more interested in what others are doing than what they are doing.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

What looks like a minor failure now will look like a major success by the end of the week. Don't be too hard on yourself if your efforts appear not to have lived up to your expectations – fate may still have a few surprises in store.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Your confidence is high and you know without a doubt that you are on the right track. Where relationships are concerned this is a good day for affairs of the heart but don't play hard to get. The chase is fun but being caught is fun too!

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You are still looking at ways to make some extra money but avoid getting involved in any kind of get-rich-quick scheme. You need to get past the idea that you can get something for nothing. You could end up losing more than you gain!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You will be called upon to make some kind of sacrifice over the next few days and out of the goodness of your heart you will do what is asked of you. Whatever it costs it will be worth it. The universe never, ever forgets a good deed.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Don't worry that you may not have the skills or the experience for a task of some kind – if you get the chance to show what you can do then you must take it. You are smart enough to learn as you go along, and you always learn quickly.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Do what you believe is right over the next 24 hours, even if everyone else tells you it is wrong. That applies to all areas but especially to your No. 1 romantic relationship. True love comes before everything else, even before common sense!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

It's not like you to lack confidence in your own judgment but you seem to be in two minds as to which direction your future should take. Listen to your instincts rather than to what other people tell you. Deep down you already know what you need.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Your fate may be in the hands of other people at the moment but that is not a bad thing. The current cosmic picture makes it okay to sit back and let others make decisions for you. Why struggle and strive when you don't have to?

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If you get the chance to improve your work position you should take it but only if it is not at the expense of a colleague. Let the powers that be know you are ready to move up but that you won't tread on others to make it happen.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Your imagination is a powerful tool but sometimes it gets the better of you and you allow silly fears and anxieties to take over. Don't let that happen today. Positive thinking is a must at all times and in all situations. Rely on facts, not fantasies.

