Sept. 27: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

There is a major luck factor working in your favour on your birthday and it will continue to inspire and protect you throughout the coming year. Don't allow others to impose limits on you, because where Libra is concerned limits no longer exist.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You want and you need to be the centre of attention and you will get your wish today both at home and at work. Do whatever it takes to grab other people's attention, even if it means acting outrageously. You can't help it, it's who you are.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You will aim higher and try harder today than you have done for a very long time, but you must not cut corners or break rules. If you do you will get caught and the consequences will not be good. Stick to the script and you'll do okay.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You should trust what a friend or relative tells you today, even though it may contradict what you want to believe. It could be they have the answer to a personal problem that has been worrying you for ages, so keep your ears open.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Something unusual will happen today but it won't do you any harm, so don't panic and start thinking your world is coming to an end. Others can run around like headless chickens if they like but you are made of sterner, and more sensible, stuff.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Some people get on your nerves in a big way and you will not be able to escape the attentions of one such individual today. Stay calm, smile often and refuse to be angered by their stupidity – the sad fact is they really can't help themselves.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

According to the planets you will get the chance to make some money today, or maybe even move up in your career, which will bring more cash your way too. Don't hesitate to take advantage of the situation – if you don't a rival surely will.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Reach out to someone you love. Let them know how much you care. And do it the right way, up close and personal – if you send a message from afar by e-mail or by text or via social media it won't have as much romantic impact.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

A friend or family member is demanding more of your attention and you should drop whatever it is that you are doing and make time for them. It's good to be ambitious but a successful career can never be allowed to replace more personal relationships.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Try not to take life too seriously at the moment because there is nothing you can do to change what is happening around you. Others can walk around with frowns on their faces if they like but the more you smile the less of a trial life will be.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

What happens today is likely to throw your plans into disarray but in the long-term it may work out to your benefit, so don't get angry. Chaos can sometimes be creative and this is one of those occasions when a little bit of disruption could be a good thing.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

It seems that no matter how reasonable other people's viewpoints may be you are determined to find fault with everything they say. Don't be surprised then if they turn round and find fault with what you believe. It works both ways.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You must not allow anyone to take liberties with you today. You have given as much as you can in recent weeks and now you must make sure everyone knows that you will give no more. Yes, you're a nice guy, but you're not a fool!

